Rookie wrestler in mix as Cowboys go for state title

Camp Verde senior Enrique Garcia is a rookie wrestler, but he nonetheless qualified for state.

Garcia (26-12) took up the sport just a year ago and yet finished third at sectionals last week in the 160-pound weight class.

Before getting to taste pie again, Garcia will try and help the Cowboys win another state championship this week.

VVN: What does it feel like to be going to state?

Garcia: It’s pretty exhilarating; I’m not going to lie. This is my first time coming, so it’s just a whole new thing and I’m excited for the whole team. It feels good.

VVN: When did you start wrestling?

Garcia: About a year ago around the same time. Around this time I was brought in by a couple friends and I just haven’t stopped since.

VVN: At the time did you think you’d be able to make it to state so quickly?

Garcia: I honestly had no idea what I was doing. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into but I’m glad I stuck with it.

VVN: How did they convince you to go out for it?

Garcia: It was mostly a “getting fit” type of thing, I wasn’t thinking about the whole team aspect but once they brought the “brotherhood” thing up to me, I just loved the sound of it.

VVN: What’s your favorite part about wrestling?

Garcia: Favorite part is probably the one on one encounters with the opponent. There’s nothing else like it. I’ve played soccer and baseball, trying out for basketball, but there isn’t anything like it, just going against one other person on the mat.

VVN: What’s the toughest part about wrestling?

Garcia: I’d say never giving up, just having the heart to keep going every time, even though you’re tired.

VVN: Do you have a hard time making weight?

Garcia: No, no, that’s actually something that I make sure that I’m always on, eating right.

VVN: Do you do anything really surprising that people who don’t wrestle might be surprised about to make weight?

Garcia: Nope, I just eat the right foods: tuna, vegetables, drink water, that kind of thing.

VVN: What’s something that you couldn’t do during the season that you can’t wait to do when the season’s over?

Garcia: Eat some pie (laughs).

VVN: Is it hard wrestling for a program like this? Like a burden, like you have to continue the success or is it more exciting?

Garcia: No, it’s definitely more exciting. I’m going to miss this once the season’s over.

VVN: What’s your favorite move?

Garcia: You know, I’m not entirely sure.

VVN: What’s your favorite sport?

Garcia: I think this one takes the tops.

VVN: What about besides wrestling?

Garcia: I would have to say soccer then.

VVN: What position do you play in soccer?

Garcia: Either outside mid or outside defender.

VVN: What’s your favorite TV show?

Garcia: I don’t have one, I actually don’t watch TV very often.

VVN: What’s your favorite class right now?

Garcia: I would have to say physics.

VVN: How come?

Garcia: It’s just a tough class for me, honestly I don’t understand some of the content that’s behind the class, so it’s just tough for me to learn in there but it’s one of the things that’s most rewarding about the class.

VVN: Do you know what you’re going to do after you graduate?

Garcia: I’m heading off the Yavapai College with a couple friends, we’re going to be staying at the dorms.

VVN: Where do you see yourself in five years?



Garcia: A couple friends and I are hoping to start a business, so hopefully that kicks off at some point in time.

VVN: What kind of business?

Garcia: It would have to be with graphic design, videography or just entertainment purposes, that kind of thing potentially even clothing.