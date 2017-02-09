What's Happening: Feb. 9, 2017

February Contra Dance at Civic Center

Get your toes tapping and your body swaying at the next Cottonwood Contra Dance, Saturday, Feb. 18th, at the Cottonwood Civic Center, 805 N. Main St. in old town. Flagstaff’s Just Desserts will play and Kari Usher will teach and call all the dances.

If you can walk you can contra! No partner or experience is required. The lesson at 6:30 will cover the basic moves and the regular dance is 7-10 PM.

Donation is $10/dancer or $7/students. Bring a snack to share if possible.

Contact 928-634-0486 or sandy@ringsforever.com for more information.

Free presentation ‘From Inmate to Citizen’

Do you have a friend or loved one who is incarcerated and soon to be released? Are you wondering about the excitement, fears and challenges that individuals and families face when someone they care about is transitioning from prison to the community? If so, you are invited to a free presentation called ‘From Inmate to Citizen’ being presented by MATFORCE’s Yavapai Reentry Project.

The presentation and discussion will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, at the Public Safety Building, 199 S. 6th Street, in Cottonwood.

Individuals returning from prison into the community experience a transitioning that can include fears, trauma, communication challenges, adjusting to a world that may have changed during their incarceration and cultural changes that include using different thinking and processing skills than what was needed in prison. The presentation will help families and friends understand these challenges and will help them gain a better understanding of how to best guide and communicate effectively with the returning individual.

For questions, please contact irios@matforceaz.org or 928-708-0100.

‘Arizona’s War Town: Flagstaff, Navajo Ordnance Depot, and World War II’

The Arizona Humanities Council and Yavapai College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) will present a free community education event: “Arizona’s War Town: Flagstaff, Navajo Ordnance Depot, and World War II” by John Westerlund. The program will be held Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. in room M-137 at Yavapai College, 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale.

Just weeks after Pearl Harbor, the War Department announced the construction of a massive ammunition depot ten miles west of Flagstaff at Bellemont on U.S. Highway 66. Flagstaff’s population exploded from five to twenty thousand.

The Army rushed the $17 million project to completion in a spasm of boomtown upheaval.

Several thousand Navajo and Hopi construction workers stayed on to run the struggling new depot, the key storage facility for the Port of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the Navy halted plummeting enrollment at the teachers’ college (today Northern Arizona University) by shipping in one thousand sailors and marines as part of its “V-12 program. Then, the Florence prisoner of war camp sent 250 POWs to Flagstaff. These men, happy to be out of the war, were Austrian “signers” and agreed to be model prisoners.

John S. Westerlund served as a U.S. Army field artillery officer for 26 years, retiring in 1994 as a lieutenant colonel. He was a seasonal ranger with the National Park Service at the Flagstaff Area National Monuments for 11 summers. His book has won awards for preservation of Southwest culture. Westerlund will share this amazing war time story of Flagstaff which became an “arsenal of democracy” where hard work and discipline were required and expected from all.

Sedona Airport general manager to speak at OLLI Lunch & Learn Feb. 15

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Lunch & Learn, a weekly community event which is free and open to all, will have as guest of honor, Amanda Shankland, Sedona Airport General Manager. Bring your lunch or have complimentary coffee, tea, water, and a little snack Feb. 15 at 12:30, or come from 1:00–2:00 for the program, in Room 34 of Yavapai College Sedona Center at 4215 Arts Village Dr., across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School.Meet Amanda, who took on the management tasks about a year ago, and find out about the various aspects of her job.

Learn about her background in the field of aviation, especially her experience in Flagstaff. Discover why she was selected from a field of nation-wide candidates, narrowed down to seven finalists, for her position. She will explain how she maintains the airport’s safety standards, public relations, grant writing, and day-to-day direction of staff.

She also will explore matters related to: residents’ concerns about noise and pollution, the local, close-knit aviation community, hangar owners, and Yavapai County officials’ interest in the airport, as well as relations with the city of Sedona and the U.S. Forest Service, both of which surround the airport, but have no input on how it’s run.

Teen Maze planned at Clemenceau in March

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) and Verde Valley Sanctuary (VVS) have coordinated Teen Maze 2017 at the Clemenceau Building in Cottonwood, March 7th and 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and possibly March 9th from 9-10:30 a.m., with a parent preview night on March 6th from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Teen Maze mission is to educate and inform the youth in our area with the explicit intent to provide them with the skills and knowledge to make positive life choices. The overall vision that teen maze partners have for the students of our community is to empower them to lead productive, healthy, non-violent lives and thereby ensure safe and a healthy community for the future.

Schools from all over the Verde Valley were invited to bring their 6th - 9th grade students to attend, and go through a series of 10 booths, pending approximately 10 minutes in each booth in the maze.

Arizona 1.27 coming to Verde Valley

Arizona 1.27 was born out of a response to the current foster care crisis but is built to be a long-term solution for our state’s most vulnerable children and their families.



There has been a 61% increase of the number of children in state care in the last 5 years. To learn more please visit www.az127.org.

If you would like to learn more about how to get involved, please come the 1st Arizona 1.27 “Orientation” in the Verde Valley. Orientation is an introduction to foster care, adoption and support in Arizona.

The Orientation will emphasize the licensing process but support roles will also be discussed. If you are interested in support roles this will also be an excellent time to understand a child who is coming from a hard place (helpful if you want to be a mentor, etc.) and it will also provide a better understanding of what a foster or adoptive family will go through (making you a more helpful asset to a family Wrap Around Team).

Orientation will emphasize that our faith is both our motivation for doing foster care, adoption and support as well as our sustaining grace in this ministry. James1:27

Childcare is not provided but kids are welcome.

SAVE THE DATE!

When: Feb 28th

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Where: Mountain View United Methodist Church in Cottonwood

901 South 12th Street

RSVP: www.az127.org click on “Events” and scroll down to Feb 28th.

If your church in the Verde Valley would like to learn more about Arizona 1.27 please contact Deborah@az127.org.

Verde Valley Emergency Preparedness Community Fair- A Wealth of Resources

More than 25 experts from around the state will be sharing information and giving demonstrations at the Verde Valley Emergency Preparedness Community Fair on Saturday, March 4 from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is to be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1377 E Hombre Dr. in Cottonwood. This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome and Everyone is welcome and the first 100 families will receive a door prize.

Some of the skills, tools and supplies are useful for everyday living, such as first aid, sprouting and food storage. Others, such as water storage, cooking options, emergency communication, and sanitation & hygiene can be especially valuable in case of fires, power or water outages from severe weather, and natural or man-made disasters. For questions contact Heather Cook at 928.821.3861 or Michelle Bueler at 928.202.8424

For a full list of the presentations, see https://www.facebook.com/verdeValleyEmergencyPreparedness.

Grand reopening for Verde Valley Seed Library

Spring is just around the corner—time to start seeds for your spring and summer vegetable garden. Come visit The Verde Valley Seed Library open every other Saturday starting February 18 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.

Do you know what a seed library is? It is a collection of free, open-pollinated seeds, which are seeds that can be saved, and a place to check out free seeds so you can grow the plants, save some of the seeds and return them after the growing season.



Then another gardener can check them out for the next growing season. Eventually, these seeds become adapted to our soil and climate and are more productive. Come choose some free veggie, herb or flower seeds to grow in your garden. Planting date guides are also available.



For more information, call Janice Montgomery—928-634-7172 or Kathie Knapp—602-619-3777.

Democrats of Red Rocks plan discussion on Electoral College

The Democrats of the Red Rocks will host a breakfast discussion on the pros and cons of the U.S. Electoral College on Thursday, February 16, at 8AM at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant, locate at 1405 West Highway 89A, Sedona. The featured speaker will be legal scholar Judge Charles B. Schudson.



Judge Schudson is a Wisconsin Reserve Judge Emeritus, an Adjunct Professor of Law, and President of KeynoteSeminars, LLC, based in Sedona. He has served as a state and federal prosecutor, a Circuit Court Judge, a Court of Appeals Judge and has authored hundreds of published appellate opinions and other works. He will discuss the function and value of the Electoral College, how this part of the electoral process can sometimes be manipulated, and potential changes that have been proposed to the system.

The breakfast is open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover to cost of breakfast.

DORR is presenting Judge Schudson as part of its critical issues breakfasts held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents a different issue at each. All breakfasts are open to the public.

Big Band Sounds of Sentimental Journey

Valentine’s Day is always a special day and make it even more special and dance the evening away to the Big Band Sounds of Sentimental Journey beginning at 6:30PM on Saturday February 11th at Clark Memorial Hall Clarkdale. Jeanie Carroll will be joining us on vocals later in the evening. Dance lesson will begin at 6PM and Dance at 6:30 p.m. Admission with lesson is $12 and dance only $10.

Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine and Tractor Show

The Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine and Tractor Show will be March 17-18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood.

The event will feature tractor pulling, antique gas engine displays, garden tractor pulling, model engine display, swap meet, silent auction and a book sale.

Admission is a $5 donation; AZFlywheeler.com

Cottonwood Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show

The annual Cottonwood Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show and Sale will be held at the Mingus Union High School, 1801 East Fir Street in Cottonwood, Arizona on March 18th and 19th.

On Saturday the show will be open to the public from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM, and on Sunday the show hours are from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM.

Our planet has many amazing treasures that are hidden, in many cases, just beneath our feet. Almost every country in the world has been able to unearth unique specimens specific to their locale, and the earth’s bounty from much of the world will be on display and available for sale at the show.

Vendors from across the region will be offering unique and interesting mineral specimens, crystals, gemstones, jewelry, findings, beads, fossils, and cutting material at competitive prices. Many of our artisans have created original jewelry designs, and our gem and mineral vendors will have specimens on display in both the rough and cut-and-polished states.

Food will be available for purchase. An hourly raffle will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show.

This is a fun and educational event the entire family will enjoy. Admission is $3 for adults, and children under the age of 12 are free.

Antique Show & Sale coming to Verde Valley Fairgrounds

The 2017 Antique Show & Sale is coming to the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on March 10th and 11th.

This is our 3rd year and we expect it will be bigger and better than ever!

With dealers from coming in from all over Arizona offering items ranging from funky vintage to classic antiques you are sure to find something special.

Do you have treasures on hand and wonder what they are worth? Bring them in; we’ll have an appraiser on hand both days ($5 per item). Each of our dealers donate and item for the raffle table, be sure to get your tickets.

Your Verde Valley Fairgrounds is a self-supporting nonprofit. Your attendance and participation support continued facility improvements and youth programs here at the fair.

Show hours: Friday, March 10, 11am – 6pm and Saturday, March 11, 9am – 3pm.

At the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E Cherry St, Cottonwood, AZ (at the corner of E Cherry and 12th Streets) Admission is FREE!

Call the Fair Office for more information 928-634-3290

Children’s clothing exchange at Spirit of Joy

Spirit of Joy will hold the children’s clothing exchange, “Revolve” on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. The church campus is located at 330 Scenic in Clarkdale.

Bring your child and clothing that is new or used to exchange for more appropriate clothing.

See www.sojaz.com or call 634-4102 for further info.

Cottonwood Bookmarks Membership meeting

The Annual Meeting of the Cottonwood Bookmarks Membership will be held Saturday, February 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Library Meeting Room.

All Bookmarks members are encouraged to attend. We will discuss goals for 2017 and the Library Manager will present her annual report to the membership. Voting will take place on several by-law changes to our constitution.

Notice of the proposed changes will be sent to the membership 30 days prior to the meeting. After the meeting, members will be able to shop in our newly upgraded Book Workroom.

Bookmarks members will receive 50% off purchases at that time. If you have any questions please email bookmarks1@outlook.com. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Verde Valley School announces College Launch AZ for Summer 2017

With generous support from the Arizona Community Foundation, Sedona-based Verde Valley School will host its inaugural College Launch AZ in June 2017: a tuition-free, week long residential College Application Workshop for 20 high-achieving 10th and 11th grade students from historically underrepresented communities in the Verde Valley and throughout Arizona including first generation college student, Student of Color, or Native American.

Under the direction of Meg Haesloop, Director of College Counseling at Verde Valley School, the program will be staffed by college students from throughout the country, some of whom were the first in their families to attend college. They will be joined throughout the week by admissions representatives from leading colleges and universities who will lead seminars and provide mentoring.

The workshop includes college research, college list development, essay and resume writing, feedback from admissions representatives, and a campus visit to a local university. By the end of the workshop, participants will have completed the Common Application, a collection of personal statements and supplement essays, an activities resume, a mock-interview, and a financial aid application.

Participants will live at Verde Valley School, sleeping in the dormitories, eating their meals in the dining hall, and enjoying the full experience of living and learning in a residential community.

To be eligible, each participant must be a current or permanent resident of the United States, resident of Arizona, member of a historically under-represented group, current 10th grade or 11th grade high school student, have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average (in core academic courses, not electives), college aspirations and be enrolled in higher level classes in at least one discipline.

For information on how to apply, contact Meg Haesloop, Director of College Counseling, Verde Valley School, 3511 Verde Valley School Road, Sedona, AZ 86351. She is contactable via email at claz@vvsaz.org, and by phone at 928-284-2272. Applications need to be received by March 1, 2017.