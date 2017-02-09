Your turn to write clever highway safety messages

The Arizona Department of Transportation wants you to show them your creativity.

“It might save a life,” ADOT said.

You’ve seen the quirky safety messages the Arizona Department of Transportation displays on overhead signs – remember “Hello from the other side, buckle up and stay alive” and “New year, new you, use your blinker”?

Now, ADOT is kicking off its Safety Message Contest, and the winning safety slogan will appear on signs statewide. Beginning today, safety messages can be submitted at azdot.gov/signcontest until Feb. 19.

ADOT began placing unconventional safety messages on overhead signs more than a year ago in an effort to kick-start a change in social acceptance of impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, aggressive driving and other dangerous driving behaviors.

Many of the messages ADOT displays on overhead boards relate to driver behaviors, which are among the leading factors in crashes that result in fatalities and serious injuries.

Other messages remind motorists to “Move Over,” wear seat belts, look out for motorcycles and more.