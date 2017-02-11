Black Bear Diner to open Monday

he much anticipated Black Bear Diner, located at 1041 S. SR 260, will open its doors Monday. A Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. The restaurant chain is known for its large portions of home-style comfort food, and is open 365 days a year, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about the chain and the menu, visit https://blackbeardiner.com/.

