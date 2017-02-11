What's Happening: Feb. 12, 2017

Casting call for 1928 Clarkdale Bank Robbery

Want to get involved in the re-enactment of the historic 1928 Clarkdale Bank Robbery? We are looking for actors, production crew, and even an experienced director. Help us bring an important historical Verde Valley event to life.

The production is sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum as part of its 8th Annual Historic Building and Home Tour on Saturday, April 8.

Three performances will be held that day on historic Main Street of Clarkdale right where it happened 89 years ago in broad daylight. Please contact Bill Regner at 928-639-2434; bill.regner@clarkdale.az.gov

Library Advisory Board to meet Feb. 15

The Cottonwood Library Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15th at 5 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. This meeting is free and open to the public. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Free presentation ‘From Inmate to Citizen’

Do you have a friend or loved one who is incarcerated and soon to be released? Are you wondering about the excitement, fears and challenges that individuals and families face when someone they care about is transitioning from prison to the community? If so, you are invited to a free presentation called ‘From Inmate to Citizen’ being presented by MATFORCE’s Yavapai Reentry Project.

The presentation and discussion will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, at the Public Safety Building, 199 S. 6th Street, in Cottonwood.

Individuals returning from prison into the community experience a transitioning that can include fears, trauma, communication challenges, adjusting to a world that may have changed during their incarceration and cultural changes that include using different thinking and processing skills than what was needed in prison. The presentation will help families and friends understand these challenges and will help them gain a better understanding of how to best guide and communicate effectively with the returning individual.

For questions, please contact irios@matforceaz.org or 928-708-0100.

Sedona Airport general manager to speak at OLLI Lunch & Learn Feb. 15

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Lunch & Learn, a weekly community event which is free and open to all, will have as guest of honor, Amanda Shankland, Sedona Airport General Manager. Bring your lunch or have complimentary coffee, tea, water, and a little snack Feb. 15 at 12:30, or come from 1:00–2:00 for the program, in Room 34 of Yavapai College Sedona Center at 4215 Arts Village Dr., across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School.Meet Amanda, who took on the management tasks about a year ago, and find out about the various aspects of her job.

Learn about her background in the field of aviation, especially her experience in Flagstaff. Discover why she was selected from a field of nation-wide candidates, narrowed down to seven finalists, for her position. She will explain how she maintains the airport’s safety standards, public relations, grant writing, and day-to-day direction of staff.

She also will explore matters related to: residents’ concerns about noise and pollution, the local, close-knit aviation community, hangar owners, and Yavapai County officials’ interest in the airport, as well as relations with the city of Sedona and the U.S. Forest Service, both of which surround the airport, but have no input on how it’s run.

Teen Maze planned at Clemenceau in March

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) and Verde Valley Sanctuary (VVS) have coordinated Teen Maze 2017 at the Clemenceau Building in Cottonwood, March 7th and 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and possibly March 9th from 9-10:30 a.m., with a parent preview night on March 6th from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Teen Maze mission is to educate and inform the youth in our area with the explicit intent to provide them with the skills and knowledge to make positive life choices. The overall vision that teen maze partners have for the students of our community is to empower them to lead productive, healthy, non-violent lives and thereby ensure safe and a healthy community for the future.

Schools from all over the Verde Valley were invited to bring their 6th - 9th grade students to attend, and go through a series of 10 booths, pending approximately 10 minutes in each booth in the maze.

February Contra Dance at Civic Center

Get your toes tapping and your body swaying at the next Cottonwood Contra Dance, Saturday, Feb. 18th, at the Cottonwood Civic Center, 805 N. Main St. in old town. Flagstaff’s Just Desserts will play and Kari Usher will teach and call all the dances. If you can walk you can contra! No partner or experience is required.

The lesson at 6:30 will cover the basic moves and the regular dance is 7-10 PM. Donation is $10/dancer or $7/students. Bring a snack to share if possible. Contact 928-634-0486 or sandy@ringsforever.com for more information.

Arizona 1.27 coming to Verde Valley

Arizona 1.27 was born out of a response to the current foster care crisis but is built to be a long-term solution for our state’s most vulnerable children and their families.



There has been a 61% increase of the number of children in state care in the last 5 years. To learn more please visit www.az127.org.

If you would like to learn more about how to get involved, please come the 1st Arizona 1.27 “Orientation” in the Verde Valley. Orientation is an introduction to foster care, adoption and support in Arizona.

The Orientation will emphasize the licensing process but support roles will also be discussed. If you are interested in support roles this will also be an excellent time to understand a child who is coming from a hard place (helpful if you want to be a mentor, etc.) and it will also provide a better understanding of what a foster or adoptive family will go through (making you a more helpful asset to a family Wrap Around Team).

Orientation will emphasize that our faith is both our motivation for doing foster care, adoption and support as well as our sustaining grace in this ministry. James1:27

Childcare is not provided but kids are welcome.

SAVE THE DATE!

When: Feb 28th

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Where: Mountain View United Methodist Church in Cottonwood

901 South 12th Street

RSVP: www.az127.org click on “Events” and scroll down to Feb 28th.

If your church in the Verde Valley would like to learn more about Arizona 1.27 please contact Deborah@az127.org.

Verde Valley Emergency Preparedness Community Fair - A Wealth of Resources More than 25 experts from around the state will be sharing information and giving demonstrations at the Verde Valley Emergency Preparedness Community Fair on Saturday, March 4 from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is to be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1377 E Hombre Dr. in Cottonwood. This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome and Everyone is welcome and the first 100 families will receive a door prize.

Some of the skills, tools and supplies are useful for everyday living, such as first aid, sprouting and food storage. Others, such as water storage, cooking options, emergency communication, and sanitation & hygiene can be especially valuable in case of fires, power or water outages from severe weather, and natural or man-made disasters. For questions contact Heather Cook at 928.821.3861 or Michelle Bueler at 928.202.8424

For a full list of the presentations, see https://www.facebook.com/verdeValleyEmergencyPreparedness.

Grand reopening for Verde Valley Seed Library

Spring is just around the corner—time to start seeds for your spring and summer vegetable garden. Come visit The Verde Valley Seed Library open every other Saturday starting February 18 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.

Do you know what a seed library is? It is a collection of free, open-pollinated seeds, which are seeds that can be saved, and a place to check out free seeds so you can grow the plants, save some of the seeds and return them after the growing season. Then another gardener can check them out for the next growing season. Eventually, these seeds become adapted to our soil and climate and are more productive. Come choose some free veggie, herb or flower seeds to grow in your garden. Planting date guides are also available.



For more information, call Janice Montgomery—928-634-7172 or Kathie Knapp—602-619-3777.

Democrats of Red Rocks plan discussion on Electoral College

The Democrats of the Red Rocks will host a breakfast discussion on the pros and cons of the U.S. Electoral College on Thursday, February 16, at 8AM at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant, locate at 1405 West Highway 89A, Sedona. The featured speaker will be legal scholar Judge Charles B. Schudson.



Judge Schudson is a Wisconsin Reserve Judge Emeritus, an Adjunct Professor of Law, and President of KeynoteSeminars, LLC, based in Sedona. He has served as a state and federal prosecutor, a Circuit Court Judge, a Court of Appeals Judge and has authored hundreds of published appellate opinions and other works. He will discuss the function and value of the Electoral College, how this part of the electoral process can sometimes be manipulated, and potential changes that have been proposed to the system.

The breakfast is open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover to cost of breakfast.

DORR is presenting Judge Schudson as part of its critical issues breakfasts held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents a different issue at each. All breakfasts are open to the public.

Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine & Tractor Show

The Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine and Tractor Show will be March 17-18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood.

The event will feature tractor pulling, antique gas engine displays, garden tractor pulling, model engine display, swap meet, silent auction and a book sale.

Admission is a $5 donation; AZFlywheeler.com

Children’s clothing exchange at Spirit of Joy

Spirit of Joy will hold the children’s clothing exchange, “Revolve” on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. The church campus is located at 330 Scenic in Clarkdale. Bring your child and clothing that is new or used to exchange for more appropriate clothing. See www.sojaz.com or call 634-4102 for further info.

Camp Verde Community Blood Drive

Camp Verde Community Blood Drive will be Thursday, February 16, 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church - 781 S. Cliffs Pkwy.

Contact Irene Peoble at 928-567-9227 or visit www.Bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: CampVerdeCommunity)Sedona International Film Festival Executive Director to speak at OLLI Lunch & Learn Feb. 8.

Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon February 14th, 2017 at 11am at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood. Our guest speakers will be the Sheila Polk the current Yavapai County Attorney speaking about the drug issues since the new marijuana laws came into effect.

She will also address other legal issues affecting the county. Our second speaker will be Tim Elinski, Mayor of Cottonwood on issues effecting Cottonwood. Lunch: beef & noodles, vegetable and dessert with Coffee or Iced Tea = $11. No LUNCH Meeting Fee=$3, Sodas=$1

American Heritage Academy K-12 Orientation Night

American Heritage Academy K-12 Orientation Night for NEW Students, Parents, and/or Community Members

Come and see the many unique offerings that American Heritage Academy in Cottonwood has to offer you and your child! The Academy wishes for you to join us for an Orientation/Expo evening on:

Monday, February 13th, 2017 from 6:00 – 7:30pm

6:00 pm: Arrive and enjoy dinner on us!

6:30 pm: Greetings and Welcome from Principal Evans

6:35 pm: Introduction of the AHA Cottonwood Staff

6:45-7:30pm: Students & Parents visit classrooms & teachers

Classroom Visitations:

Please feel free to visit any and all rooms on our campus. Teachers will have various showcase events and/or presentations in each and every room.



Pancake Breakfast Feb. 18

The Sedona-Verde Valley Firefighter Charities and KC’s Family Tae Know Do are set to present Safety Day and Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser.

The event is hosted by Verde Valley Fire District, and takes place Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. A suggested donation is $5 a plate.

Car Seat Technicians are scheduled to be available to check car seats. The event will feature performances by KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do’s X-Team, CPR demonstrations and more.

Free Health Screening

Northern Arizona Healthcare joins the American Heart Association in celebrating National Hearth Month by offering free, non-fasting health screenings to check cholesterol, diabetes, and blood pressure. Screenings will take place at the following locations across the Verde Valley:

Verde Valley Fire District, 2700 E. Godard Rd, Cottonwood

Thursday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Station, 3240 E. Beaver Creek Rd, Rimrock

Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.