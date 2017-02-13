Born to Rewild the perfect emotional sendoff to 23rd Sedona Film Festival

When the film Born to Rewild screens at the 23rd annual Sedona International Film Festival, it will carry not just an important message but a very emotional send-off.

Flagstaff filmmaker Ed George spent nearly three years working on the documentary about how roads and development have trapped wild animals in too-small habitats with no way out.

George died suddenly last Feb. 24, just four days after being hired to help Cottonwood filmmaker, teacher and Sedona Film Festival support-team member Bryan Reinhart record Chicago’s rockin’ festival-opening performance.

Reinhart and George first met in 1997 at a wildlife film festival in Jackson Hole, Wyo. where George was a speaker. “When I heard he lived in Flagstaff, I thought I’ve got to get to know this guy.” They did and started working projects together.

After George died, “I wanted Ed’s final work to get out there. It has a good message and wanted it to have an audience” which it will at screenings at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 9:20 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at Harkins 6 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday night, Feb. 19 at the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival.

Reinhart jumped in last April to finish directing and editing the film and shoot additional footage “to fill in the gaps,” completing the project in January.

“It was hard at times during the editing because Ed’s in a lot of the footage, setting up cameras and turning on equipment,” Reinhart said. “I was seeing him constantly throughout the editing, but I knew Ed so well and was comfortable with his style.”

The film follows TrekWest adventurer John Davis on a 5,000-mile trek over eight months from Mexico to Canada to bring awareness to the importance of connected wildlife corridors along the spine of the contintent.

It’s one of more than 165 films that will screen over nine days at three venues after the 23rd Sedona International Film Festival launches at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 with “Cloris on Comedy,” an evening with the Emmy and Oscar-winning actress, Cloris Leachman. The event will be moderated by her daughter, Dinah Englund.

Joining them in a very special appearance will be Ed Asner and Valerie Harper who, together with Leachman and Mary Tyler Moore, had a historic influence on American entertainment history. Asner and Harper will present Leachman with the Sedona International Film Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award in their first gathering since Moore’s passing.

The complete lineup of documentaries, full-length features, shorts and foreign films begins screening on Saturday, Feb. 18 at SPAC, Harkins 6 and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Information and film descriptions are online at www.sedonafilmfestival.com.



Leachman also will introduce The Comedian, in which she stars with Danny DeVito, Edie Falco, Charles Grodin, Harvey Keitel, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, also at SPAC. The Festival will screen Leachman’s classic film, Young Frankenstein, on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 3:10 p.m. at Harkins 6.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, three-time Grammy winner Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers will perform at SPAC at 7 p.m. Five-time Grammy nominee Michael Feinstein will bring his Ira Gershwin Program and Great American Songbook to SPAC on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.



And, TV and radio personality, singer and actor Peter Marshall will be on stage on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Separate tickets must be purchased for the Hornsby and Feinstein performances.

In addition to Reinhart, local filmmaker Ben Fama, Jr. has a film in the 2017 Festival, A Reason to Believe, a documentary that explores the psychology of belief and challenges the question, “why do we believe?”

Workshop topics this year include Documentary Filmmaking, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m.; Producing and Directing, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.; Women Make Movies, Thursday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m. and The Distribution Game, Friday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m. Workshops will be conducted at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Other films to be screened include:

• A Planet Ocean, a documentary exploring how plastics, once they enter the oceans, break up into small particulates that enter the food chain where they attract toxins like a magnet.

• Good Fortune, the rags-to-riches story of billionaire John Paul DeJoria, entrepreneur, philanthropist and co-founder of the Paul Mitchell line of hair products. Narrated by Dan Akroyd, DeJoria’s life is a series of ups, downs from homelessness to financial security and back again.

• The Happys, with Jeneane Garofalo, about 21-year-old Tracy who decides to leave her boyfriend after walking in on him with another man, only to return if he promises to marry her. Mark accepts her terms, but neither fully understands the sacrifices they have to make.

• Drawing Home, with Kate Mulgrew and Rutger Hauer, about a young East Coast debutante dating the most eligible bachelor in the world, John D. Rockefeller III in the 1920s. Her future seems set: a dream life in the upper echelons of society. But when she least expects it, she meets a young painter from one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

• Broken Memories, a romantic drama about Levi (Ivan Sergei), once estranged from his family who returns home to care for his father, Jasper (Rance Howard), who suffers from Alzheimer’s. It’s the story of a father and son at a crossroads, one trying to remember everything and the other trying to forget.

• Wild Prairie Rose, the story of Rose Miller who returns to her rural hometown of Beresford, South Dakota to care for her ailing mother. Once there, she falls in love with a deaf man and must decide if she has the courage to follow her heart at a time of changing roles of women in 1950s America.

• Real Boy, an intimate story of a family in transition as 19-year-old Bennett Wallace navigates early sobriety, late adolescence, and the evolution of his gender identity. His mother makes her own transformation from resistance to acceptance of her trans son.

• Fanny’s Journey, a compelling period piece about a group of Jewish youngsters fleeing Nazi-occupied France in an inspired-by-fact WWII drama. The third feature from director Lola Doillon (In Your Hands, Just About Love). The film deftly portrays events through the eyes of its young protagonists.

Platinum All-Access Passes, Gold Priority Passes, 20-ticket and 10-ticket packages are on sale now. Packages, other than for full-time students, are available online at www.sedonafilmfestival.org or through the Festival Box office at (928) 282-1177. Student packages must be purchased through the Box Office and student ID’s are required.

