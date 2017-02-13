Community leadership focus of VVL Class XI issue day

Verde Valley Leadership Class XI had the exceptional opportunity to exercise with Brandon Iurato , author of the book “Mind Karate”, and Managing Partner of Cottonwood’s own CrossFit Can-Do.

Brandon Iurato graciously presented at the latest Verde Valley Leadership Issue Day in January. He opened by leading the class with some exercises that unquestionably commanded attention from all.

Consistent with the Community Leadership agenda of the event, his exceptional presentation endorsed many notable communication skills and tactics, social and emotional learning all valued by effective leaders. Mr. Iurato’s dynamic approach and extensive experience added prominence to his Motivational Leadership Presentation.

The day also included Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin, who cordially took valuable time from his busy schedule to address the Class. The helpful leadership strategies he proposed were well received by all. He conveyed lessons portrayed from his personal experiences highlighting the importance of cooperative alliances. Mr. Martin described the progress that the Town of Camp Verde has made and the positive expectations for the future, especially regarding the State Route 260 construction project.

Verde Valley Leadership Class XI would like to acknowledge the Cottonwood Police Department for the use of its multipurpose room to accommodate the day’s event. In line with that, the day finalized with Cottonwood Police Chief Stephen Gesell and his stimulating presentation. Often using his keen sense of humor, Chief Gesell extracted from the experiences of his distinguished career. He provided several useful examples of good leadership qualities and characteristics. He expressed an emphasis on integrity and maintaining good values especially during difficult times.

Chief Gesell described the Cottonwood Police Departments Neighborhood Officer Program and other recently introduced proactive initiatives. He ended with a success story regarding a citizen who had been down on his luck on the streets of Cottonwood. That individual with the assistance of a Multi-Agency Discipline approach by the Cottonwood Police department is now a productive member of the community.

Verde Valley Leadership Class XI would also encourage all those interested in becoming a member of Verde Valley Leadership Class XII to submit an application that are now available at vvleadership.org.