Fingerstyle guitar with Rick Cyge

Enjoy the unique solo “Guitar Artistry” of Rick Cyge in Page Springs, Cottonwood and Sedona this week!.

Cyge continues his enticing dinner performances at The Golden Goose American Grill in west Sedona several nights weekly. Join him from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, Sunday, February 19, and Tuesday, February 21.

For a romantic weekend of wine and music, begin with Cyge’s performance this Friday, February 17, from 5:00 until 8 p.m. at Page Springs Cellars in Cornville.

On Saturday, February 18, 2017, enjoy a relaxing afternoon of wine and music while Cyge performs from 2-5 p.m. at Fire Mountain Tasting Room in Cottonwood.

The performances showcase Cyge’s masterful fingerstyle guitar playing and seamlessly layered arrangements of music from greats like the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Billy Joel, Sting, Norah Jones, James Taylor, The Hollies, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles.

Presenting the spirit of the original pieces in fresh new interpretations, Cyge’s exciting offering encompasses Baby Boomer Classics, folk, pop, blues and a little Motown for fun. Original pieces composed by Cyge, including “Blue Sedona” and a nearly endless selection of Beatles tunes round out the musical menu. Sit back and enjoy!

“Rick Cyge is a hell of a guitar player! His guitar arrangements are pure ear candy – tasty, interesting and accessible.” - Ed Hannifin, MA.

Cyge’s newest release, “GUITARtistry 2” and his debut solo recording, “GUITARtistry: The Fingerstyle Guitar Music of Rick Cyge,” will be available for purchase during the performances. Hear sound clips at www.rickcyge.com and get details for the new CD Release Event at Greg Lawson Gallery next Saturday, February 25, 2017.

An easy drive from Sedona to Cornville, the inviting tasting room at Page Springs Cellars is located at 1500 N. Page Springs Road, 928-639-3004.

For the Saturday performance, The Fire Mountain Tasting Room is located in Old Town Cottonwood at 1023 N. Main Street, 928-639-2789.

The Golden Goose American Grill is located in west Sedona at 2545 W. Hwy 89A. For dinner reservations and to request seating near the music, please call 928-282-1447.