The Indie Bestseller List

HARDCOVER FICTION
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
4 3 2 1, Paul Auster
The Girl Before, J.P. Delaney
Difficult Women, Roxane Gay
Moonglow, Michael Chabon
The Whistler, John Grisham
Swing Time, Zadie Smith
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis
The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Born a Crime, Trevor Noah
Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates
Three Days in January, Bret Baier
Tears We Cannot Stop, Michael Eric Dyson
The Lost City of the Monkey God, Douglas Preston
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen
The Widow, Fiona Barton
In a Dark Dark Wood, Ruth Ware
The Sellout, Paul Beatty
The Travelers, Chris Pavone
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
Dark Money, Jane Mayer
We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard
The Road to Little Dribbling, Bill Bryson
What We Do Now, Dennis Johnson, Valerie Merians (Eds.)
The Trump Survival Guide, Gene Stone
Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger
March: Book One, John Lewis, Andrew Aydin
MASS MARKET
1984, George Orwell
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
It Can’t Happen Here, Sinclair Lewis
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis
The Apartment, Danielle Steel
George Washington’s Secret Six, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger
The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King
NYPD Red 4, James Patterson, Marshall Karp