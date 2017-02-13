Kudos logo

The Indie Bestseller List

Originally Published: February 13, 2017 2:09 p.m.
HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  3. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  4. 4 3 2 1, Paul Auster

  5. The Girl Before, J.P. Delaney

  6. Difficult Women, Roxane Gay

  7. Moonglow, Michael Chabon

  8. The Whistler, John Grisham

  9. Swing Time, Zadie Smith

  10. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  2. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

  3. The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis

  4. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

  5. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah

  6. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

  7. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

  8. Three Days in January, Bret Baier

  9. Tears We Cannot Stop, Michael Eric Dyson

  10. The Lost City of the Monkey God, Douglas Preston

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  2. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  3. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman

  4. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

  5. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

  6. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen

  7. The Widow, Fiona Barton

  8. In a Dark Dark Wood, Ruth Ware

  9. The Sellout, Paul Beatty

  10. The Travelers, Chris Pavone

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  2. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  3. Dark Money, Jane Mayer

  4. We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

  5. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard

  6. The Road to Little Dribbling, Bill Bryson

  7. What We Do Now, Dennis Johnson, Valerie Merians (Eds.)

  8. The Trump Survival Guide, Gene Stone

  9. Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger

  10. March: Book One, John Lewis, Andrew Aydin

MASS MARKET

  1. 1984, George Orwell

  2. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  3. It Can’t Happen Here, Sinclair Lewis

  4. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

  5. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  6. The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis

  7. The Apartment, Danielle Steel

  8. George Washington’s Secret Six, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger

  9. The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King

  10. NYPD Red 4, James Patterson, Marshall Karp