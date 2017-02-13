KSB Native Plant workshop April 1

Springtime is almost here, and the Keep Sedona Beautiful Native Plant Workshop is just around the corner. The event will be held on Saturday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with doors opening at 7:45 a.m.

This popular annual program will cover topics ranging from water wise landscaping to identifying invasive species and understanding the difference between compost and mulch. It will be held at the West Sedona School, 570 Posse Ground Road. Advance tickets are $25 for KSB members and $35 for the general public.

Long-time fans and newcomers alike of this popular annual event are encouraged to register early to ensure they’ll get their choice of presentations and mini-field-trips.

Admission includes two keynote speakers, two presentations out of six topics, breakfast savories, lunch, and a silent auction. In addition to two keynote speakers, the program offers six one-hour presentations given twice, so participants can choose one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The event will launch with a keynote by Ursula Schuch, Extension Specialist and Professor in the School of Plant Sciences at the University of Arizona. In “Going Native – a Whole System Approach”, she will discuss how landscapes in urban areas have been evolving with designers using different plant palettes including exotic, adapted non-native, and native plants. “Reconciliation ecology” studies how human habitats can be transformed to support native species with the goal to create sustainable environments. This presentation will discuss how native plants may be used in such designs and explore the pros and cons of including non-native plants in sustainable landscape designs.

Ursula has statewide responsibility in environmental horticulture. She presents seminars and workshops for professionals in the green industry and conducts research to address relevant issues in horticulture production practices and landscape management. She has evaluated plants for drought tolerance and salinity tolerance. Current research projects include cultivar trials of pomegranates, identifying the causal agent of palo verde broom, and production of specialty crops in hoop houses.

The second keynote will be offered by Bill McDorman, Executive Director of Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, Ketchum, Idaho, a seed conservation organization he co-founded in 2014. Bill got his start in the bio-regional seed movement while in college in 1979 when he helped start Garden City Seeds in Missoula, Montana. In 1984, Bill founded Seeds Trust/High Altitude Gardens, a mail order seed company he ran successfully until sold to an intern in 2012. He authored the book, Basic Seed Saving, in 1994. In 2010, he and his wife Belle Starr created Seed School, a nationally recognized weeklong training that has graduated over 800 students from around the world. He and his wife served as Co-Directors of Native Seeds/SEARCH from 2011 to 2014. Bill and Belle reside in Cornville, Arizona and find themselves in the beautiful Rocky Mountains spreading the seed gospel during the summers.

For more information call the KSB office at 928-282-4938, email info@keepsedonabeautiful.org, or visit the website at http://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/our-programs/native-plant-workshop.html.