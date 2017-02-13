Louis Landon Trio performs Sinatra and More!

Relics’ upcoming Louis Landon dinner show is a tribute to Frank Sinatra and more great performers, as well as a chance to hear original songs and compositions by pianist Louis Landon.

Come for early for dinner at Relics Restaurant and see the show which begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 18.

Louis Landon is a Steinway Artist, formerly of New York and currently of Sedona, who has dedicated his life to music. His passion is for peace. His career has taken him around the world playing a variety of styles with some of the most recognized names in the entertainment industry: classical music for Mikhail Baryshnikov on national and international tours, Latin music with Pucho and his Latin Soul Brothers on national and international tours, pop music with Rupert “Pina Colada Song” Holmes on television and national tours, rock & roll with John Hall, opening for Little Feat on national tours.

For the past 27 years, Landon Music Company has written and produced music for film, video, and commercials, including three years of “best plays” and “bloopers” commercials for the National Basketball Association.

Louis Landon’s mission is to create a more loving and peaceful world by writing and recording and performing music from the heart. Reservations and ticket prices: $15 with dinner entree purchase or $20 Show Only. Reservations required if dinner desired. Call: 928-282-1593. Relics Restaurant & Roadhouse is located at 3235 W. Hwy 89A in West Sedona.

If You Go…

• What: The Louis Landon Trio Dinner Show, Sinatra And More!

• When: Saturday, February 18th, 7 p.m.

• Where: Relics Restaurant and Roadhouse, 3235 W. Hwy 89A in West Sedona

• How Much: $15 with purchase of dinner entree or $20 show only

• More Info: Reservations required if dinner is desired. 928-282-1593, www.relicsrestaurant.com