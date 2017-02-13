Musical menu offers variety and style at Grasshopper Grill

Cornville’s Grasshopper Grill features the region’s top entertainers in the bar every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 5:30-8:30 p.m. So, what’s in store for this week?

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea, offering up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. With a winning smile and easy going personality, Rick’s presentation goes down easy and stays with you through the night.

Then, come early for Thunder & Lightnin’ Thursday, an evening of Americana featuring Rob Gibbs’ banjo-guitar-harmonica magic, and Belita Mullinax’s muse-filled up-the-holler fiddle authenticity, and Steve Estes’ orchestral work on the 12-string guitar. Add your favorite tunes of all genres, glorious three part harmony, a double dose of fun and humor, and you’ll wish you could add Thunder & Lightnin’ to your take home box.

Friday February 17th features the D.L. Harrison. D.L.’s performances, understated as they are, draw his audiences in with vocal stylings unlike anyone else in the region. Being crowned the 2016 Prescott Idol Champion is a testament to just that. With unmistakable influences from Motown, D.L. crisscrosses musical genres seamlessly. Of course, it takes more than just a great singing presentation to stand up as a complete performer. D.L. delivers there, too, with solid guitar accompaniment and a particularly strong interpersonal connection with his listeners.

If you’re looking for the real thing in country music, circle Saturday February 18th on your calendar. Jed Morrison, a working ranch hand on his family’s farm, learned to tell his life story by playing guitar and singing around a camp fire. His cowboy roots are reminiscent of the likes of Chris Ledoux. His original songs are mesmerizing and easily resonate with folks unaccustomed to country music, as are his treatments of classic country favorites.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m.. to 9 p.m. daily and is located at 1160 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville. (928) 649-9211