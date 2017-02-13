Sedona Hub’s Reflections Through Theatre presents ‘Angels in America’

The second in the new series Reflections Through Theatre reader’s theatre hosted by Red Earth Theatre and Sedona Arts Center, this award winning 1994 play ‘Angels in America-Part I-The Millennium Approaches’ by Tony Kushner is directed by Michelle Lambeau.

This play fully meets the vision to present reader’s theatre that explore social issues and facilitate discussion. Join the discussion on Tuesday Feb. 21, 7 p.m., at the Sedona Hub.

With the most thought-provoking plays, the fourth wall can become a mirror. The text can prove itself as social commentary and allegory. The live experience can be an epiphany, a lead to awakenings of mind, body, and spirit. This ground breaking play from the ‘90s certainly fits that description and still resonates today.

Playwright Kushner calls it “A Gay Fantasia On National Themes” and his Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning play is an uncompromising plunge into the turmoil of the early days of the AIDS crisis. It examines the final days of historical figure Roy Cohn, New York lawyer and power broker who rose to fame sending Julius and Ethel Rosenberg to the electric chair for passing information on the atomic bomb to the Soviet Union. Roy Cohn would go on to aggressively pursue suspected Communists for “Un- American activities” under Senator Joseph McCarthy.

Sedona Director Michelle Lambeau says, “Presenting this stunning, thought-provoking drama to audiences is an honor and a joy. By any standard, Millennium Approaches is a landmark piece of American literature and it stands out as one of the greatest plays of the twentieth century.”

Lambeau has assembled a stellar local cast for this staged reading: Gerard Maguire, Dylan Marshall, Joe Drew, Bonnie Green, Tricia Greer, David Belkiewitz, James Ball, Michael Cosentino, Mary Gladieux, Michelle Sugarman and Kate Hawkes.

The reading will be presented in abridged form to allow for audience discussion at the end.

“We believe the arts reflect and articulate ourselves, providing an opportunity for discussion and communication around issues that can be difficult and potentially divisive, through emotional connection to the human beings on stage. Each reading will be followed by a facilitated informal discussion of the play,” said Lambeau.

Future third Tuesday readings include ‘Traveling North’ directed by Gerard Maguire in March and ‘for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf’ directed by Camilla Ross in April.

If You Go ...

• What: Reflections Through Theatre ‘Angels in America-Part I-The Millennium Approaches’

• When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

• Where: Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Road)

• Suggested Donation: $5

• FYI: Strong language, adult content, not suitable for children.

• For more information: www.redearththeatre.org or email info@redearththeartre.org.

• Phone: 928-399-0997