Beaver Creek Adult Center announces annual elections

LAKE MONTEZUMA – At 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, the Beaver Creek Adult Center will elect new directors – then its new officers, which includes a new president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.

But according to Karin Krippene, the center’s outgoing secretary, it is possible that Bill Higginbotham will continue as center’s president.

“However, he would need to be re-elected at that board meeting, too,” Krippene said. “After the directors are elected, the board holds a special meeting to elect the officers. That information is then given to those in attendance at the annual meeting.”

To update any new members, the center’s election meeting will also include information about activities, as well as the center’s relationship to the community, Krippene said.

The center holds regularly scheduled games and activities most days, including an exercise class and pinochle on Tuesdays, bridge on Wednesdays, cribbage on Thursdays and puzzles on Fridays. According to Krippene, “all community members are invited to participate.” For more information, call 928-567-4556.

“Some of the area organizations hold their meetings at the center,” Krippene said. “Also, the center is available for private use, such as family reunions, wedding and baby showers or children’s supervised parties. A nominal fee, currently $25 or $1 per person, is charged as well as a cleaning deposit, which is returned if the center is left clean.”

The Beaver Creek Adult Center is located at 4250 E. Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma. The center is open from 9 a.m. until noon both Monday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Membership follows the calendar year of Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, with a $20 single membership or $35 family membership.

All hosts and hostesses at the center are volunteers. Besides snacks and coffee, the Beaver Creek Adult Center has a lending library, which includes hardback books, paperback books, audio books and movies.

There is also a shelving unit containing books for sale at 25 cents each.

For more information about the Beaver Creek Adult Center, call 928-567-4556.