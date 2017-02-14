Clarkdale’s Arizona Copper Art Museum among nominees for 2017 Governor’s Arts Awards

PHOENIX – Seventy artists, arts organizations, advocates, businesses, educators and philanthropists from 19 communities across Arizona have been nominated for 2017 Governor’s Arts Awards in eight categories.

Clarkdale’s Arizona Copper Art Museum is among the nominees in the Small Business category, according to a press release from Arizona Citizens for the Arts.

The Small Business category recognizes small, private businesses (1-99 employees), that have demonstrated significant support locally or statewide, through a contribution of time, energy, personnel, expertise and/or financial support or by participation in activities which foster excellence in, appreciation of, or access to the arts. Other nominees in this category include Art Intersection, Gilbert; Galiano’s Cafe, Douglas;LDVinci Art Studio, Chandler; Partridge and Associates CPA’s, Scottsdale; SoSco Duo, Fountain Hills; Tucson Clay Co-op, Tucson.

Other categories for the 2017 Governor’s Arts Awards include Artist; Large Business; Arts in Education/Individual; Arts in Education/Organization; Community; Individual; and Philanthropy.

Winners will be announced at the 36th annual Governor’s Arts Awards dinner and celebration, May 4 at the Phoenician Resort, 6000 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale.

The Governor’s Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor.

Nominees in all categories will be recognized at a special Nominee Event when three finalists in eight categories and the Philanthropy Honoree will be announced. Since 1981, more than 200 artists, individuals, arts and cultural organizations, educators and businesses have received Governor’s Arts Awards.

Nominees hail from every corner of the state including Casa Grande, Clarkdale, Chandler, Dewey, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Goodyear, Mesa, Page, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sedona, Sierra Vista, Sun City, Tempe, Tucson, Wickenburg and Willcox.

Also at the Governor’s Arts Awards, the 12th annual Shelley Award, honoring those who have advanced the arts through strategic and innovative work in creating or supporting public policy beneficial to the arts in Arizona will be presented. The award is named for Shelley Cohn, who spent more than 25 years as executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts. The honoree will be announced soon.

For more information, registration, and to purchase tickets, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org.

Arizona Citizens for the Arts, a 35-year-old 501 c3 organization, acts as the eyes, ears and voice of the nonprofit arts and culture sector in Arizona at the State Legislature, in local city halls and partnerships with business and community leaders involved in building and supporting quality of life in Arizona.