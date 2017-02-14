Court Docket: Feb. 14, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:

(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)

Erica Germaine Blick, 39, Phoenix, Forgery, Bond $4,000. *

Rodney Lee Blackburn, Jr., 40, Glendale, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $3,500. *

Gilardo Antonio Vasquez, 33, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Impersonation, Bond $500.

Cody Lynn Snyder, 19, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2,000.

Christian Alexander Swank, 18, Cottonwood, Sexual Conduct w/Minor (4 counts), Molestation of Child, No bond. *

Patrick Daniel Bresnahan, 34, Prescott, Misconduct Involving Weapons, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Disorderly Conduct, Released to Pretrial Services.

Kenneth Phil Thompson, 66, Camp Verde, Take ID of Another, Bond $5,000. *

Erik Karl Hagglund, 41, Cottonwood, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Littering, Bond $2,500.

Cynthia Louise Riley, 55, Sedona, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia Driving While License Suspended, Released to Pretrial Services.

Susan Kathleen Juarez, 55, Rimrock, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Possess/Use Marijuana, Released to Pretrial Services.

Cecilia Iona Keolani Hooulu Ashraf, 41, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released to Pretrial Services.

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:

Clayton Ryan Adams, 24, Prescott, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $380

Antoinette Marie Wyant, 42, Nevada, MO, Driving While License Suspended, Ignition Interlock Device Violation, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $600

Alessandra Jordan Perez, 19, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

Tisha Billy, 26, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $250.

Pedro Lara-Tinajero, 48, Mesa, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 80 days jail, 30 hours Customer Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $3,473.

Hugo Rene Molina, 27, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 14 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,688.

Marilyn Eileen Adams, 58, Gold Hill, OR, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .08, <.15, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,663.

Lamont Nathaniel Chee, 29, Keams Canyon, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .15, < .20, 11 months unsupervised probation, 30 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $3,288.

Reaineda Neillis Littleben, 29, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, 48 hours Community Service.

Carolyn Grace Troyer, 73, Camp Verde, Operation in Violation of Restriction, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $300.

Doty Louise McCracken, 62, Cottonwood, Excessive Speed, Fine: $380.

Karen Marie Beebe, 52, Cornville, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $250.

Bryan William Wathogoma, 21, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $400.

Megan Elyce Hebl, 20, Camp Verde, Reckless Driving, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $485

Susan L Kilmer, 65, Rimrock, Disorderly Conduct, 10 days jail, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with victim, Fine: $1,000

Karrina Ann Martinez, 28, Cottonwood, Fail to Obtain/Misuse Dog Tag, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $220

Alexis Lee Rathbun, 36, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

Christopher Molby, 33, Rimrock, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, 24 hours community service, Fine: $300

Norman Henry Burrus, 57, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $785

Aaron Matthew Martin, 19, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $200

Bryan Alan Dickison, 33, Rimrock, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, 48 hours community service, Fine: $200

Angel Bryan Olivas, 21, Rimrock, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

Ryan Kenneth Cantwell, 20, Flagstaff, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $300

Philip Arthur Williams, 26, Scottsdale, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, 30 hours community service, No contact with victims, Successful completion of anger management program, Fine: $1200

Aaron James Williams, 34, Clarkdale, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, 30 hours community service, No contact with victims, Successful completion of anger management program, Fine: $1200

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:

Kaila Jane Van Orden, 28, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond: $500

Dustin Michael Pritchard, 34, Glendale, AZ., Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Bond $2237.25

Kenneth Robert Killian, 51, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct DV, Bond $1613.60

Ian Nicholas Luzar, 27, Rimrock, Dog at Large, Failure to License, Bond $460.03

Jonathan Ray Diaz, 33, Cottonwood, Driving While Suspended, Bond $854.48

Ariel Leah Law, 25, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear (2 counts), Bond $500.

Emily Kate Bellamy, 35, Washington, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.

Tiffany Ileen Simmons, 29, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $500.

Jose Manuel Lara, 18, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond 500.

Abidean Claudia Lewis, 18, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Bond $500.

Leander Carl Mahape, 58, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct, Threatening/Intimidate with Injury/Damage Property, Failure to Appear in the 2nd Degree, Bond $1500.

Merton Worden Adcock, 34, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear in the 2nd Degree, Bond $500.

Christopher Brian Uhler, 32, Rimrock, Disorderly Conduct DV, Interfering With Judicial Proceedings, Bond $500.

Jeremy D. Hanan, 32, Cottonwood, Possession of Marijuana, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.00

Jackson James Doss, 45, Phoenix, Driving Under the Influence to Slightest Degree, Bond $1538.

Thomas Gary Davis, 39, Cottonwood, DUI Extreme w/bac 0.15 or Greater but Less Than 0.20, Criminal Damage, Bond $3240.37

Terry Lynn Bryant, 51, Cornville, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $741.58

Elijah G. Miller, 19, Rimrock, Possess/Use Marijuana, Bond $500.

Tyler Robert Hall, 24, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.

Dennis Carl Bothwell, 39, Glendale, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.

Cedric Manheimer, 35, Phoenix, Possess/Use Marijuana, Bond: $500