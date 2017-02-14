Letter: Huge thank you to Cottonwood First Responders

Editor:

Our neighborhood recently needed the services provided by Cottonwood First Responders and we have to say we were very impressed by our City’s Police, Fire and Medical Teams. We were able to witness very brave and honorable men and women doing an incredible job during a very tragic incident.



What impressed us the most was the level of professionalism and dedication each responder showed especially due to the circumstances of this call. We know all of our First Responders do a great job every day and we don’t thank you all often enough so we send out a Huge THANK YOU to all of our City’s First Responders.



We would like to send a special THANK YOU to each of the following First Responders for their work during this particular call: The family also thanks you and asked us to pass this along.

• Cottonwood Police Department: Sgt. Cody Savage, Officer Roger Scarim, Officer Cody Delafuente , Officer Steve Phoenix, Detective Aaron Scott

• Cottonwood Fire/Medical: Captain/Paramedic Larry Dawson, Engineer/Paramedic Dewayne Hoke, Firefighter/EMT Javier Anguiano, Paramedic Mike Clonts, EMT Breanna James Madden, Lieutenant/Paramedic Jeff Boyd , Engineer/EMT Jeremy Doerksen, Firefighter/Paramedic Joe Odell, Firefighter/EMT Rodrigo Ojeda

• Communications Specialists: Melanie Corsette, Glenn Waltrip, Chelsey Shepard, Shelly Etcitty, Marie Carpenter

Our hats off to all of you for your great work and a Huge THANK YOU!



Terry Payne and Deb Althouse

Reuben and Linda Rodriguez

Cottonwood Ranch Residents