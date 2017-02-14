May trial set for woman accused of shaking baby

CAMP VERDE – Khadija Greer-Simkins appeared in custody Monday for a case management conference before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Defense attorney John Hollis said he has received disclosure from the state, and is set for trial. Hollis requested a three-day trial with an eight person jury. Judge Bluff scheduled the trial for May 17-19.

A motion for modified release conditions was sent to the state Feb. 10. Prosecutor Jonathan Hale said the state hasn’t replied or given victim notification yet. He said he would deny it outright based on circumstances. Judge Bluff requested that the state file their reply, and set a hearing for modified release conditions for Feb. 27.





Greer-Simkins, 19, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with aggravated assault of a minor, and child abuse and endangerment. A news release from Cottonwood Police stated that she was seen by witnesses and caught on video allegedly “vigorously shaking” an infant at the corner of Main Street and SR 260. Greer-Simkins was a transient living in a tent in the Sedona area, police said.

Detective Sgt. Tod Moore said the 10-month-old baby was listed as a missing/endangered child out of Tampa, Fla. Florida is currently working on bringing the child back to be placed in foster care, the news release stated.