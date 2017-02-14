NRCD to host Small Irrigators Workshop

CAMP VERDE – From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at the Town of Camp Verde’s Community Center, the Verde Natural Resource Conservation District – aka NRCD – will hold a Small Irrigators Workshop so ditch irrigators could learn to become more water-wise.

There will be presentations from local ditch associations, as well as the Natural Resource Conservation Service and the University of Arizona’s Extension Office, as well as demonstrations of small parcel irrigation techniques, as well as technical assistance and plenty of time for questions and answers.

In the afternoon, the workshop will go on a field trip, so everyone is encouraged to bring a sack lunch.

Call 602-903-2436 or email at nrcdverde@gmail.com for more information. Also visit verdenrcd.org.