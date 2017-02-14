Obituary: Joseph H. Johnson

Joseph “Joe” H. Johnson, 69, passed away on February 7th, 2017. He was born to Charles H. Johnson and Mary A. Johnson in Buffalo, Wyoming.

Joe served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from Phoenix Cement.

Joe is preceded in death by his father, Charles H. Johnson; brother, David C. Johnson and his sons, Darwin and Jayon Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ella Mae Johnson; sons, Byron and Charles Johnson; mother, Mary Johnson; brother, Herb Johnson; sister, Della Graf; grandchildren, Brittany and Haley Johnson, David and Kelsea Johnson, Addi and Ben Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.