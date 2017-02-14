Three extricated after SR 89A, Page Springs Road crash

PAGE SPRINGS – Verde Valley Fire District responded to a Monday evening crash at the intersection of SR89A and North Page Springs Road, extricating three patients.

Around 6:15 p.m., the arriving crew found two vehicles with heavy frontend damage, approximately 75 feet apart from each other, said Fire Chief Nazih Hazime in a news release.

Patient assessment revealed three patients, one critical and two with moderate injuries, and one deceased dog, the release stated.



Hazime said all patients needed to be extricated due to the extent of the damage.

Assisting VVFD was Sedona Fire District, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

One patient was transported via Native Air 14 helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center, stated the release, and the other two patients were transported by ground to Verde Valley Medical Center.



The area of SR 89A and Page Springs Road was shut down for approximately 1.5 hours.

