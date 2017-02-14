Trail coalition to construct new Wikiup Mesa trail

RIMROCK – Beaver Creek Trails Coalition is making plans to begin construction of the Wikiup Mesa trail system in the Golden Gulch of Rimrock.

According to Stan Mish, president of the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition, this is the “culmination of years of planning, public process, and volunteerism.”

Over the next several months, members of the coalition are expected to complete as much as six miles of trail with “associated installation of signage, gates, and information kiosks,” Mish stated in a press release.

The majority of the work is expected to be completed by a specialized trail crew aiding the U.S. Forest Service. But the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition is also looking to create a Volunteer Trail Crew to “complete the workforce and provide community perspective to the project,” Mish stated.

Volunteers will be asked to help with the following duties:

Sign installation, cairn building

Gate installation

Trail brushing, veg trimming

Photography, record keeping

Gate fabrication

Logistics, refreshments

There will also be an opportunity for volunteers who would like to do what Mish described as “heavy pick and shovel work” on the trail.

Trail work will begin on Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Forest Glen Trailhead with gate installation and to brush in roughly one-quarter mile of trail.

The next assigned work time is the week of Feb. 22-28 with Golden Gulch trail construction, as the specialized trail crew will do heavy rock and tread work, while volunteers will install three gates, junction signs and will brush existing trail segments.

On March 25, work will continue with an all-day project to build reinforcing structures and plant vegetation at Deer Springs near the Golden Gulch trailhead.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring food, water, sturdy clothes and sturdy shoes, tools and gloves. A hard hat will be provided.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Bret Edstrom with the U.S. Forest Service at 928-203-7509 or email bretaedstrom@fs.fed.us.

The Forest Glen Trailhead is located off I-17 at the McGuireville exit (293). From there, take E. Beaver Creek Road, then turn right on N. Montezuma Road. Go left on Cayuga Lane, then another left on N. Nachez Drive before turning right on Lavin Lane.

Turn right on Forest Glen Road and follow to the trailhead parking lot.