Upcoming road work expected to last through April 10

PAGE SPRINGS – Yavapai County will perform construction work on Page Springs Road from Cornville Road to Purple Sage Road; Zalesky Road from Hwy. 89 to Savage Lane; Rolling Ridge Drive in Cordes Lakes; and Antelope Creek Road in Mayer beginning Feb.21 and continuing through April 10. Road construction will consist of asphalt overlay, shoulder work, and new striping. One lane of traffic will be open at all times in all locations, and travelers in these areas should expect a short delay. For additional information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at (928) 771-3183, or visit www.yavapai.us/publicworks.
