What's Happening: Feb. 14, 2017

Sacred scarlets demo at Montezuma Castle

In honor of President’s Day, all National Parks will be fee free. Sacred Scarlets will be at Montezuma Castle National Monument at 1pm on Monday, February 20th for a lecture and demonstration featuring a young, beautiful captive-bred scarlet macaw, Sedona Rose. The demonstration addresses conservation as well as the scarlet macaw’s fascinating history in American Southwest culture. Kelley Taylor, Founder of Sacred Scarlets, presents these amazing birds as ambassadors for their protection in the wild while sharing their long, rich, sometimes mysterious and often unknown history in the American Southwest. To learn more, please visit www.sacredscarlets.org.

For over 1000 years, Scarlet macaws have dazzled people of the southwest. Their brilliantly colored plumage and large size inspire curiosity in all who gaze upon them. Remains of macaws have been documented in early archaeological excavations at both Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments. Many visitors are impressed when they learn these exotic birds were traded into the Verde Valley, and farther north, from hundreds of miles South into modern day Mexico. It is the intent of the National Park Service to increase visitor awareness of this unique part of history in the Verde Valley. In partnership with Sacred Scarlets we hope to leave an impression on visitors, allowing them to make a meaningful connection to our sites.

This special program is offered through Western National Parks Association, the non-profit education partner for over 71 national parks and monuments across the West. All proceeds from sales through WNPA outlets go toward programs, products and services that enrich visitor experience. All items in the park store will be 15% off all day. WNPA never charges sales tax.

Montezuma Castle National Monument is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Hwy, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. For more information, please call 928-567-3322 or visit www.nps.gov/tmoca.



Author Sarah McLean hosts reception for her new release

Sunday, Feb. 19, 4-6 p.m., the public is invited to a reception hosted by best-selling author, Sarah McLean to celebrate the release of her third book, The Power of Attention: Awaken to Love and its Unlimited Potential with Meditation.

Sarah is a 16-year Sedona resident, the founding director of both the McLean Meditation Institute and the international Meditation Teacher Academy. She has been teaching meditation for over twenty years and has taught thousands of people to meditate. She’s also explored attention and mindfulness, and calls attention “a superpower that each one of us has, and that many of us squander.”

“The secret to success when it comes to your relationships, finances, and career is not a special seminar, or more networking than you already do,” Sarah states. “Instead, I’ve learned the secret to success is to become ridiculously in charge of your attention.”

“Attention is a valuable currency that we can learn to use wisely. Attention activates and enlivens whatever it is you choose to ‘pay’ it to.” She insists that taking charge of how you pay attention and learning to avoid distractions can be critical to one’s success and happiness. Her insights and teachings are important today, with the incredible competition for a few seconds of someone’s attention.

The book has already received notable reviews. Grammy Award winner India Arie says, “Meditation is one of the great joys of my life. Sarah’s teachings, her story, and her humor really left an impression on me. Even the energy in her meditation studio in Sedona was powerful. This book is a great way to tap into her wealth of knowledge to gain support on your journey to awakening to love.”

Deepak Chopra describes The Power of Attention as “a journey into the nature of awareness which reveals how your simple focus not only enlivens your being, it also leads to the fulfillment of your innermost desires.”

The reception is held at the McLean Mediation Institute located at the junction of Hwy 179 and Schnebly Hill Road, upstairs in the Garland Building. The cost of admission is $20 and includes a signed copy of the book. The reception is followed by a VIP dinner at Mariposa. To purchase a ticket for the reception or the dinner, call (928) 204-0067.

McLean’s own 28-year journey with meditation includes living and working in a Transcendental Meditation Community where she first explored mind/body connection. She was a resident of a Zen Buddhist monastery, where she spent years as a cook. And, she spent six months in an ashram in India. Sarah was a founding director of Deepak Chopra’s mind-body health center, worked with Gary Zukav, author of Seat of the Soul, and Byron Katie, founder of The Work.

Wired Up: History of Electronic Music Instruments

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Brown Bag Brain Buzz, a free lunchtime forum sponsored by Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale, Feb. 16, at 12:30 in Room G-106. Bring your brown bag or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F. Come see and hear some of the inventions that make today’s music making possible when composer, Sy Brandon, presents “Wired Up: History of Electronic Music Instruments.”

Electronic musical instruments are used in all types of music. We hear them all the time in films, advertising and popular music styles. Electronic musical instruments had their origins in the early 1900s and they weren’t always portable like their modern day equivalents.

In fact, Thaddeus Cahill’s 1900 Telharmonium weighed over 200 tons.

Sy Brandon earned his A. mus. D from the University of Arizona. In addition to many other subjects, Brandon taught Introduction to Electronic Music for over 20 years at Millersville University of Pennsylvania. For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

Sedona Area Homeless Alliance to speak at OLLI Lunch & Learn

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Lunch & Learn is a “town square” for local residents to meet, chat, and encounter speakers doing interesting and important things in this town and state. This enjoyable, informative, weekly community event is free and open to all. Laurie Moore, the Director and Co-Founder of the Sedona Area Homeless Alliance (SAHA), will be the guest of honor. Bring your lunch or have complimentary coffee, tea, water, and a little snac kFeb. 22 at 12:30, or come from 1:00–2:00 for the program, in Room 34 of Yavapai College Sedona Center at 4215 Arts Village Dr., across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School. Learn about the challenge of homelessness in Sedona and about the group that Laurie and a group of others initiated in 2015 to create programs that protect, advocate for and empower the local homeless community.

Some social challenges make headlines; others persist, or worsen, without much public attention. Homelessness is the latter. Everyone agrees it shouldn’t exist. But it does, although its local presence usually garners little community concern. Except, when we drive in and out of a supermarket parking lot, and we see people asking for a handout. They seem homeless, and we ask ourselves, “Who are they?”; “Why are they there?”; “Should I help them?”

SAHA is dedicated to ending homelessness in Sedona and the Verde Valley. But until then, they try to address the immediate needs of the homeless, mobilize the community to help create long term solutions, and develop a network of members and supporters. For example, this year SAHA launched “Project 45 Degrees and Below.” Its goal is to shelter homeless men, women and children in warm rooms when overnight temperatures fall below 45 degrees. Relying on donations from the community, SAHA provides them a bed in a warm, dry, clean space, a hot meal, a warm shower, and clean clothes. Find out from Laurie about your homeless neighbors, SAHA’s many activities, and whether you should give directly to the parking lot sign-holders. For additional information, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

Take Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Fantastic Voyage

Would you like to see what’s behind the operating room doors at Verde Valley Medical Center? Now’s your chance: Stop by Northern Arizona Healthcare’s free, family-friendly Fantastic Voyage event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at VVMC. The medical center is located at 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood; please enter through the main entrance.

Fantastic Voyage is part of the weeklong Verde Valley SciTech Festival hands-on celebration of science, technology, engineering, art and math designed to interest children, youth and adults. The event features displays and fun activities centered on healthcare and the mysteries of the human body, including an interactive tour of the operating room; healthy food tips with Nutritional Services; an inside look at rehabilitation tools and techniques with EntireCare, including hearing, language and speech screenings; and many other exciting activities. Participants will receive a passport stamp for attending, and can turn in completed passports to win various prizes provided by Verde Valley SciTech Festival sponsors.

For more information about NAH’s Fantastic Voyage, call 928-639-6086.

Non-fasting health screenings in the Verde Valley

In honor of National Heart Month in February, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Verde Valley Medical Center is sponsoring a series of free, non-fasting cholesterol, diabetes and blood pressure screenings in the Verde Valley. The community is welcome to attend and no appointment is necessary.

In Cottonwood, the health screening will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Verde Valley Fire District located at 2700 Godard Road. In Rimrock, the screening will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Station located at 3240 E. Beaver Creek Road.

The screenings, which take about 20 minutes to complete, include a waist measurement and a consult with a healthcare professional. He or she will help you understand the connection between your numbers and healthy lifestyle habits. For more information about the screenings, please call 928-853-0879.

For more information on Northern Arizona Healthcare programs and services, visit NAHealth.com. “Like” NAH at Facebook.com/NorthernArizonaHealthcare.

Homeless Veteran outreach at Cottonwood Library

A case manager from Veterans Resource Centers of America will be at the Cottonwood Public Library on Friday, February 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans who might be experiencing homelessness or veterans who are in jeopardy of losing housing. Contact Angela at 928-237-3420 for more information. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Donations needed for charity auction

Any items anyone - or business -- to donate to be a raffle? Silent or live auction items to support the Mingus Union Homerun Club at their charity Golf Tournament on Sat., April 8th being held at the Oak Creek Country Club.



We also needs teams and /or hole sponsors for the tournament. Please contact Nancy Zielinski for any further information: 928-607-7168.

Breakfast with Sons of the American Legion

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 93, invites all members and guests to Sunday breakfast, Sunday, February 19th, 9 to 11 AM, at American Legion Post 93, Third St. and Arnold, Camp Verde. We will be serving smoked ham, eggs to order, and potatoes O’brian, milk, juice, and coffee, all for only $5.00 per person. If you leave hungry, it’s nobody’s fault but yours! See you there!

Verde Valley Vettes meet Sunday at Annie’s

The February Verde Valley Vettes Meeting will be Sunday, Feb. 19, at 9:30 a.m. at Annie’s, 660 E Mingus, Cottonwood, AZ.

State Route 260 cleanup planned Saturday

The Verde Village Property Owners Association will be doing their quarterly Highway 260 cleanup this next Saturday, February 18. We will meet at the One in Christ Church parking lot across 260 from the fire station at 8:00A. The Association has grabbers and nail sticks, ADOT provides the bags. We recommend wearing long sleeve shirts and gloves. Bring your own water.



Please join your friends and neighbors to help keep our highways clean. If you have any questions please call Mal at 928-634-9785.

Querard explains National Popular Vote Compact

The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley has invited National Popular Vote advocate Constantin Querard to present “National Popular Vote Compact Fully Explained” on Monday, February 20, 12:30-2PM at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Dr., Sedona. The event is free and open to the public.

The recent Presidential election has once again thrust the Electoral College into the spotlight with calls to eliminate the Electoral College and allow for direct election of the President ensuring that the person who wins the popular vote will become President. While elimination of the Electoral College is a long shot if not impossible, the National Popular Vote Compact bill has been introduced in state legislatures and could serve to achieve the national popular vote outcome without amending the Constitution. It’s complicated and needs to be understood by voters since it has been introduced in several sessions of the Arizona Legislature, including the current 53rd session.

Constantin Querard is the founder and president of Grassroots Partners, LLC, a campaign consulting and public policy firm. He has been active in Arizona and Colorado politics for more than two decades, working on a variety of campaigns for pro-family candidates and causes. He has managed and worked on campaigns for candidates from the State Legislative level to the U.S. Senate. In 2013, Campaigns & Elections magazine named him one of Arizona’s 5 GOP Influencers, and in 2015 he was named Best Campaign Consultant by the Arizona Capitol Times. He also founded the Arizona Family Project, an Arizona non-profit focused on involving Arizona’s families in the public policy process, and he served as the organization’s Executive Director for several years.

On the National Popular Vote Compact he has said, “As someone who was originally introduced to the idea as something I should oppose, it took me a very long time to actually learn what the bill did and didn’t do. Not content to just believe someone else’s 5 minute video or a short email filled with bumper sticker slogans, I went to work learning everything I could about the bill. Eventually I came to support the bill and offered to help advance the idea here in Arizona.”

During this Year of Civic Engagement declared by the League of Women Voters, there will be information about action voters can take to let their opinions about the bill be known to legislators.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization -- open to both men and women -- whose purpose is to encourage political responsibility through informed and active participation in government. The League influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League never supports or opposes political parties or candidates for elective offices.

For more information, 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com or www.lwvverdevalley.com.

Spring Heritage Pecan Pie Contest

1st prize $50.00, 2nd prize $35.00, 3rd prize $25.00

11 am, Sunday, March 19th, 2017

Under the Ramada by the Soccer Field

Criteria: Homemade pecan pies only, with recipe. No store brought.

Overall appearance: 25 points

Pre-Slicing, Consistency of crust or topping, After-Slicing, Runniness, juiciness of firmness.

Taste: 25 points

Flavor (strength and balance), Mouth feel, Crust,(flaky, soggy, mealy), Aftertaste

Creativity: 15 points

How original is this pie?

Local ingredients: 10 points

2 points for each local ingredient (10 points max)

All decisions of the judges are final.

Only one pie entry per person. (This is a fun event so no arguing, if so you will be disqualified)

Have to be delivered to the Ramada by 9:00 am Sunday March 19th, 2017.

If it is in a container that can’t be thrown away you are required to pick up dish by 1 pm. Sunday.

There will be three judges, to be determined by Camp Verde Promotions.

If we do not have 10 entries by March 1st. this will not happen. Imperative that you call ahead by then: Camp Verde Promotions: 928-301-0922

Understanding Bitcoins with Verde Valley Computer Club

Security in money exchange is a huge issue in our ever-increasingly digital world. Blockchains, which cryptocurrency Bitcoin uses, are now being widely utilized to ensure accuracy and security in many areas. Brindle Swan will be speaking on this topic at the Saturday, Feb 18th meeting of the Verde Valley Computer Club.

Last year, May 2016, Forbes magazine ran an article titled “”How Blockchain Technology Could Change The World”. Now, Feb 2017, less than a year later, the title of PCMag Digital Edition’s cover story is “

“Blockchain: The Invisible Technology That’s Changing the World”. Another current headline is “Blockchain, of Bitcoin Fame, May Be Solution for Safe Electronic Health Records” on Digital Trends website. Not just financial services, but various other industries and businesses are turning to blockchains as a secure foundation for their data systems. Blockchain systems will affect us personally.



Bitcoin is now in widespread use globally as well as locally. Similar blockchain-based systems are being built for other useful activities for individuals as well as business. Brindle Swan, aka. Doug Platt, has been active in next generation blockchain advances beyond Bitcoin for the last few years. He will also have some chord keypads to demonstrate during a Q&A period.

In the early 1990’s Mr. Swan pioneered Wearable Computing, with the invention of the Hip PC, the world’s first wearable computer, tThe “HipPC” with a Heads-Up Display, a PC in a hip-bag and a one-handed, “chord” keyboard.. The newest Chord Keypad is an incredibly small portable keyboard.

The VVCC meeting starts at 9:30am, Saturday, Feb 18th in the Clemenceau Building at the corner of Mingus & Willard in Cottonwood. Visitors are welcome. See the club website at www.vvcclub.com for more information or call 634-7889.

Eat healthy, be active workshop at Cottonwood Library

Healthy eating and physical activity work hand in hand to make us live healthier lives. Join us as we discuss ways to shop for and prepare healthy foods, tips for losing weight and keeping it off, and how to make healthy eating and physical activity a part of your lifestyle. This six-part series of classes is designed for adults of all ages, including busy people with limited time. Eat Healthy, Be Active Community Workshops would love you to come be a part of our community as we usher in the New Year in good health. The series will be held in the Library Meeting Room at the Cottonwood Public Library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 4:30—5:30 p.m. Starting February 22 through March 10. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.