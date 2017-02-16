Mingus Union well represented on All-Grand Canyon teams

COTTONWOOD – Led by boys soccer’s seven, Mingus Union was well represented on the All-Grand Canyon teams.

The boys soccer Marauders landed six on the all-region.

In boys head coach Calvin Behlow’s last season as Mingus skipper, senior midfielder/forward Devyn Spitzke, junior defender Cayden Ontiveros and junior forward/midfielder Ezekiel Behlow made first team all-region. Junior midfielder Kevin Ornelas, junior forward/midfielder Eric Samano and senior defender/midfielder Carson Duncan made the second team, while senior forward/midfielder Dylan Finger was honorable mention.

On the girls’ side of things, senior forward/midfielder Auli Hanks was on the soccer all-region second team. Freshman goalkeeper Zoey Arwine and senior defender Holly Johnson were honorable mention.

On the hardwood, senior Miles Tapija was first team All-Grand Canyon, while seniors Chase Paquin and Issac Escalante were on the second team. Sophomore Chaz Taylor was honorable mention.

Sophomore shooting guard/small forward Darien Loring and senior point guard Destiny Razo were second team All-Grand Canyon Region for girls basketball. Junior small forward Nikki Zielinski was honorable mention.