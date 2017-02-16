Obituary: Lance Taylor 1970-2017

Lance Taylor, 47, of Cottonwood, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, February 8th, 2017.

He was born in Seattle, WA on January 28, 1970, to Tom and Mary K Taylor.

Lance was the second of four boys and loved to compete in tennis, golf, and basketball while growing up in Great Falls, VA.

He played football and wrestled at Gonzaga High School in Washington, DC, and graduated in 1988. Lance went on to study Communications and Advertising at Brigham Young University.

While at BYU, Lance met and fell in love with Kerry Clyde, and the two were married on February 13, 1993 in Sonora, CA.

Kerry was the love of Lance’s life and together they lived in and around the Salt Lake City area for many years. Their home was always open to hosting family and friends, and Lance was known to cook, clean, and make sure anyone staying with them was well cared for.

Lance’s passion for sports transferred later in life to playing golf, tennis, fishing, card games, board games, and practically anything that gave him an opportunity to compete.

He loved to win and he also loved his dogs – Sophie, Bailey, Chloe, and Darla. In 2013, Lance embarked on a new career in healthcare administration, and became the Executive Director of Haven Skilled Nursing in Cottonwood, AZ

He loved his staff and took great pride in caring for the residents and their families at Haven.

Lance was dearly loved by surviving wife, Kerry Taylor, his parents, Tom and Mary K Taylor, and his brothers, Jeff (Lori) Taylor, Matt (Toni) Taylor, and Tracy (Jessica) Taylor.

He will be greatly missed by Kerry’s parents, Charles and Minta Clyde and by aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of long-time friends.

His life was one marked by service, love, kindness, laughter, and joy. He was the greatest friend a person could ask for and brought happiness to so many people who will miss him dearly.

A memorial service to honor and remember Lance will be held on March 4th, at 11:00am at the LDS Sego Lily Chapel 10313 E Ashley Park Drive in Sandy, Utah.

Condolences and love can be sent to Kerry at PO Box 708277, Sandy, UT 84070-8277.

Information provided by survivors.