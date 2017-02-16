What's Happening: Feb. 17, 2017

Author Sarah McLean hosts reception for her new release

Sunday, Feb. 19, 4-6 p.m., the public is invited to a reception hosted by best-selling author, Sarah McLean to celebrate the release of her third book, The Power of Attention: Awaken to Love and its Unlimited Potential with Meditation.

Sarah is a 16-year Sedona resident, the founding director of both the McLean Meditation Institute and the international Meditation Teacher Academy.

She has been teaching meditation for over twenty years and has taught thousands of people to meditate. She’s also explored attention and mindfulness, and calls attention “a superpower that each one of us has, and that many of us squander.”

“The secret to success when it comes to your relationships, finances, and career is not a special seminar, or more networking than you already do,” Sarah states. “Instead, I’ve learned the secret to success is to become ridiculously in charge of your attention.”

“Attention is a valuable currency that we can learn to use wisely. Attention activates and enlivens whatever it is you choose to ‘pay’ it to.” She insists that taking charge of how you pay attention and learning to avoid distractions can be critical to one’s success and happiness. Her insights and teachings are important today, with the incredible competition for a few seconds of someone’s attention.

The book has already received notable reviews. Grammy Award winner India Arie says, “Meditation is one of the great joys of my life. Sarah’s teachings, her story, and her humor really left an impression on me. Even the energy in her meditation studio in Sedona was powerful. This book is a great way to tap into her wealth of knowledge to gain support on your journey to awakening to love.”

Deepak Chopra describes The Power of Attention as “a journey into the nature of awareness which reveals how your simple focus not only enlivens your being, it also leads to the fulfillment of your innermost desires.”

The reception is held at the McLean Mediation Institute located at the junction of Hwy 179 and Schnebly Hill Road, upstairs in the Garland Building.

The cost of admission is $20 and includes a signed copy of the book.

The reception is followed by a VIP dinner at Mariposa. To purchase a ticket for the reception or the dinner, call (928) 204-0067.

McLean’s own 28-year journey with meditation includes living and working in a Transcendental Meditation Community where she first explored mind/body connection. She was a resident of a Zen Buddhist monastery, where she spent years as a cook. And, she spent six months in an ashram in India. Sarah was a founding director of Deepak Chopra’s mind-body health center, worked with Gary Zukav, author of Seat of the Soul, and Byron Katie, founder of The Work.

Wired Up: History of Electronic Music Instruments

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Brown Bag Brain Buzz, a free lunchtime forum sponsored by Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale, Feb. 16, at 12:30 in Room G-106.

Bring your brown bag or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F. Come see and hear some of the inventions that make today’s music making possible when composer, Sy Brandon, presents “Wired Up: History of Electronic Music Instruments.”

Electronic musical instruments are used in all types of music. We hear them all the time in films, advertising and popular music styles.

Electronic musical instruments had their origins in the early 1900s and they weren’t always portable like their modern day equivalents. In fact, Thaddeus Cahill’s 1900 Telharmonium weighed over 200 tons.

Sy Brandon earned his A. music D from the University of Arizona.

In addition to many other subjects, Brandon taught Introduction to Electronic Music for over twenty years at Millersville University of Pennsylvania.

For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

Sedona Area Homeless Alliance to speak at OLLI Lunch & Learn

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Lunch & Learn is a “town square” for local residents to meet, chat, and encounter speakers doing interesting and important things in this town and state.

This enjoyable, informative, weekly community event is free and open to all.

Laurie Moore, the Director and Co-Founder of the Sedona Area Homeless Alliance (SAHA), will be the guest of honor.

Bring your lunch or have complimentary coffee, tea, water, and a little snac kFeb. 22 at 12:30, or come from 1:00–2:00 for the program, in Room 34 of Yavapai College Sedona Center at 4215 Arts Village Dr., across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School.

Learn about the challenge of homelessness in Sedona and about the group that Laurie and a group of others initiated in 2015 to create programs that protect, advocate for and empower the local homeless community.

Some social challenges make headlines; others persist, or worsen, without much public attention.

Homelessness is the latter. Everyone agrees it shouldn’t exist. But it does, although its local presence usually garners little community concern.

Except, when we drive in and out of a supermarket parking lot, and we see people asking for a handout.

They seem homeless, and we ask ourselves, “Who are they?”; “Why are they there?”; “Should I help them?”

SAHA is dedicated to ending homelessness in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

But until then, they try to address the immediate needs of the homeless, mobilize the community to help create long term solutions, and develop a network of members and supporters.

For example, this year SAHA launched “Project 45 Degrees and Below.” Its goal is to shelter homeless men, women and children in warm rooms when overnight temperatures fall below 45 degrees.

Relying on donations from the community, SAHA provides them a bed in a warm, dry, clean space, a hot meal, a warm shower, and clean clothes.

Find out from Laurie about your homeless neighbors, SAHA’s many activities, and whether you should give directly to the parking lot sign-holders.

For additional information, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

Take Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Fantastic Voyage

Would you like to see what’s behind the operating room doors at Verde Valley Medical Center? Now’s your chance: Stop by Northern Arizona Healthcare’s free, family-friendly Fantastic Voyage event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at VVMC. The medical center is located at 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood; please enter through the main entrance.

Fantastic Voyage is part of the weeklong Verde Valley SciTech Festival hands-on celebration of science, technology, engineering, art and math designed to interest children, youth and adults. The event features displays and fun activities centered on healthcare and the mysteries of the human body, including an interactive tour of the operating room; healthy food tips with Nutritional Services; an inside look at rehabilitation tools and techniques with EntireCare, including hearing, language and speech screenings; and many other exciting activities. Participants will receive a passport stamp for attending, and can turn in completed passports to win various prizes provided by Verde Valley SciTech Festival sponsors. For more information about NAH’s Fantastic Voyage, call 928-639-6086.

Non-fasting health screenings in Verde Valley

In honor of National Heart Month in February, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Verde Valley Medical Center is sponsoring a series of free, non-fasting cholesterol, diabetes and blood pressure screenings in the Verde Valley.

In Cottonwood, the health screening will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Verde Valley Fire District located at 2700 Godard Road. In Rimrock, the screening will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Station located at 3240 E. Beaver Creek Road. The screenings, which take about 20 minutes to complete, include a waist measurement and a consult with a healthcare professional. He or she will help you understand the connection between your numbers and healthy lifestyle habits. For more information about the screenings, please call 928-853-0879. For more information on Northern Arizona Healthcare programs and services, visit NAHealth.com. “Like” NAH at Facebook.com/NorthernArizonaHealthcare.

Homeless Veteran outreach at Cottonwood Library

A case manager from Veterans Resource Centers of America will be at the Cottonwood Public Library on Friday, February 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans who might be experiencing homelessness or veterans who are in jeopardy of losing housing.

Contact Angela at 928-237-3420 for more information. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Full S.T.E.A.M. ahead for Verde Valley SCITECH

February 23, 2017, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. – Oak Creek School – OCS STEM Celebration, 11490 E. Purple Sage Dr., Cornville.

February 25, 2017, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Northern Arizona Healthcare presents its “Fantastic Voyage”, Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 South Candy Lane, Cottonwood.

February 25, 2017 – National Park Service – VERDE VALLEY NATIONAL MONUMENTS SCIENCE & HISTORY:

9:00 – 11:00 a.m. - Tuzigoot National Monument - NPS “BIRDS, Bugs & Bats”: Bird Walk at Tavasci Marsh

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. - Montezuma Well - NPS “Birds, BUGS & Bats”: Ongoing Research at Montezuma Well

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. - Montezuma Castle National Monument – NPS “Birds, Bugs & BATS”: Role of Bats and Why We Study Them

February 28, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Sedona Water Reclamation Plant - Tour of City of Sedona Treatment Plant and Sedona Wetlands Preserve, 7500 West SR 89A, Sedona, AZ Milepost 366

March 1, 2017, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. – Beaver Creek School – STEAM Extravaganza, 4810 East Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock.

March 1, 2017, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. – Mingus Union HS, City of Cottonwood, Yavapai County, Dead Horse Ranch State Park and many other participants, Connecting Kids and Careers through STEAM!, 1801 East Fir Street, Cottonwood.

March 1, 2017, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Sedona Library – 3D Printer Demo at 12:30 p.m., Augmented reality, drop-in button making and more S.T.E.A.M. from 12 – 4 p.m., 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona.

March 1, 2017, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. - Yavapai College – Verde Valley Campus – Free Screening of the Movie “Spare Parts”, 601 West Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale.

March 2, 2017, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Cottonwood Public Library – “Brainstorming @ the Library!”, 100 South 6th Street, Cottonwood.

March 2, 2017, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. - Cottonwood Oak Creek School District - STEM FAIR, 1 North Willard Street, Cottonwood.

March 2, 2017, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. - Verde Valley Montessori: Science Bone Connected to the Brain Bone, 215 S. Main St., Cottonwood.

March 2, 2017, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. – Big Park Community School Family STEM Night, 25 W. Saddlehorn Rd, Sedona.

March 2, 2017, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. - Yavapai College – Verde Valley Campus – Free performance featuring Anthony Mazzella, 601 West Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale.

March 3, 2017, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. & 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. – Camp Verde Community Library - Full S-T-E-A-M Ahead – The Sky is NOT the Limit, 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde.

March 3, 2017, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. - Yavapai College – Verde Valley Campus/Town of Clarkdale – VERDE VALLEY SCITECH EXPO, 601 West Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale.

Sacred scarlets demo at Montezuma Castle

In honor of President’s Day, all National Parks will be fee free. Sacred Scarlets will be at Montezuma Castle National Monument at 1pm on Monday, February 20th for a lecture and demonstration featuring a young, beautiful captive-bred scarlet macaw, Sedona Rose. The demonstration addresses conservation as well as the scarlet macaw’s fascinating history in American Southwest culture. Kelley Taylor, Founder of Sacred Scarlets, presents these amazing birds as ambassadors for their protection in the wild while sharing their long, rich, sometimes mysterious and often unknown history in the American Southwest. To learn more, please visit www.sacredscarlets.org. For over 1000 years, Scarlet macaws have dazzled people of the southwest. Their brilliantly colored plumage and large size inspire curiosity in all who gaze upon them. Remains of macaws have been documented in early archaeological excavations at both Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments. Many visitors are impressed when they learn these exotic birds were traded into the Verde Valley, and farther north, from hundreds of miles South into modern day Mexico. It is the intent of the National Park Service to increase visitor awareness of this unique part of history in the Verde Valley. In partnership with Sacred Scarlets we hope to leave an impression on visitors, allowing them to make a meaningful connection to our sites.

For more information, please call 928-567-3322 or visit www.nps.gov/tmoca.



For the latest information on events and programs, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Verde Valley Vettes meet Sunday at Annie’s

The February Verde Valley Vettes Meeting will be Sunday, Feb. 19, at 9:30 a.m. at Annie’s, 660 E Mingus, Cottonwood, AZ.

Donations needed for charity auction

Any items anyone - or business -- to donate to be a raffle? Silent or live auction items to support the Mingus Union Homerun Club at their charity Golf Tournament on Sat., April 8th being held at the Oak Creek Country Club.



We also needs teams and /or hole sponsors for the tournament.



Please contact Nancy Zielinski for any further information: 928-607-7168.

Breakfast with Sons of the American Legion

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 93, invites all members and guests to Sunday breakfast, Sunday, February 19th, 9 to 11 AM, at American Legion Post 93, Third St. and Arnold, Camp Verde.

We will be serving smoked ham, eggs to order, and potatoes O’brian, milk, juice, and coffee, all for only $5 per person.

If you leave hungry, it’s nobody’s fault but yours.

State Route 260 cleanup Saturday

The Verde Village Property Owners Association will be doing their quarterly Highway 260 cleanup this next Saturday, February 18. We will meet at the One in Christ Church parking lot across 260 from the fire station at 8:00A. The Association has grabbers and nail sticks, ADOT provides the bags. We recommend wearing long sleeve shirts and gloves. Bring your own water.



Please join your friends and neighbors to help keep our highways clean. If you have any questions please call Mal at 928-634-9785.

Spring Heritage Pecan Pie Contest

1st prize $50, 2nd prize $35, 3rd prize $25.

At 11 am, Sunday, March 19.

Under the Ramada by the Soccer Field.

Criteria: Homemade pecan pies only, with recipe.

No store brought.

Overall appearance: 25 points

Pre-Slicing, Consistency of crust or topping, After-Slicing, Runniness, juiciness of firmness.

Taste: 25 points

Flavor (strength and balance), Mouth feel, Crust,(flaky, soggy, mealy), Aftertaste.

Creativity: 15 points

How original is this pie?

Local ingredients: 10 points

Two points for each local ingredient (10 points max)

All decisions of the judges are final.

Only one pie entry per person.

(This is a fun event so no arguing, if so you will be disqualified)

Have to be delivered to the Ramada by 9 am Sunday March 19.

If it is in a container that can’t be thrown away you are required to pick up dish by 1 pm. Sunday.

There will be three judges, to be determined by Camp Verde Promotions.

If we do not have 10 entries by March 1. this will not happen.

Imperative that you call ahead by then: Camp Verde Promotions: 928-301-0922.

Querard explains National Popular Vote Compact

The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley has invited National Popular Vote advocate Constantin Querard to present “National Popular Vote Compact Fully Explained” on Monday, February 20, 12:30-2PM at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Dr., Sedona. The event is free and open to the public.

The recent Presidential election has once again thrust the Electoral College into the spotlight with calls to eliminate the Electoral College and allow for direct election of the President ensuring that the person who wins the popular vote will become President. While elimination of the Electoral College is a long shot if not impossible, the National Popular Vote Compact bill has been introduced in state legislatures and could serve to achieve the national popular vote outcome without amending the Constitution. It’s complicated and needs to be understood by voters since it has been introduced in several sessions of the Arizona Legislature, including the current 53rd session.

Constantin Querard is the founder and president of Grassroots Partners, LLC, a campaign consulting and public policy firm. He has been active in Arizona and Colorado politics for more than two decades, working on a variety of campaigns for pro-family candidates and causes. He has managed and worked on campaigns for candidates from the State Legislative level to the U.S. Senate. In 2013, Campaigns & Elections magazine named him one of Arizona’s 5 GOP Influencers, and in 2015 he was named Best Campaign Consultant by the Arizona Capitol Times. He also founded the Arizona Family Project, an Arizona non-profit focused on involving Arizona’s families in the public policy process, and he served as the organization’s Executive Director for several years.

On the National Popular Vote Compact he has said, “As someone who was originally introduced to the idea as something I should oppose, it took me a very long time to actually learn what the bill did and didn’t do. Not content to just believe someone else’s 5 minute video or a short email filled with bumper sticker slogans, I went to work learning everything I could about the bill. Eventually I came to support the bill and offered to help advance the idea here in Arizona.”

During this Year of Civic Engagement declared by the League of Women Voters, there will be information about action voters can take to let their opinions about the bill be known to legislators.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization -- open to both men and women -- whose purpose is to encourage political responsibility through informed and active participation in government. The League influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League never supports or opposes political parties or candidates for elective offices.

For more information, 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com or www.lwvverdevalley.com.

Understanding Bitcoins with Verde Valley Computer Club

Security in money exchange is a huge issue in our ever-increasingly digital world. Blockchains, which cryptocurrency Bitcoin uses, are now being widely utilized to ensure accuracy and security in many areas. Brindle Swan will be speaking on this topic at the Saturday, Feb 18th meeting of the Verde Valley Computer Club.

Last year, May 2016, Forbes magazine ran an article titled “”How Blockchain Technology Could Change The World”. Now, Feb 2017, less than a year later, the title of PCMag Digital Edition’s cover story is “

“Blockchain: The Invisible Technology That’s Changing the World”. Another current headline is “Blockchain, of Bitcoin Fame, May Be Solution for Safe Electronic Health Records” on Digital Trends website. Not just financial services, but various other industries and businesses are turning to blockchains as a secure foundation for their data systems. Blockchain systems will affect us personally.



Bitcoin is now in widespread use globally as well as locally. Similar blockchain-based systems are being built for other useful activities for individuals as well as business. Brindle Swan, aka. Doug Platt, has been active in next generation blockchain advances beyond Bitcoin for the last few years. He will also have some chord keypads to demonstrate during a Q&A period.

In the early 1990’s Mr. Swan pioneered Wearable Computing, with the invention of the Hip PC, the world’s first wearable computer, tThe “HipPC” with a Heads-Up Display, a PC in a hip-bag and a one-handed, “chord” keyboard.. The newest Chord Keypad is an incredibly small portable keyboard.

The VVCC meeting starts at 9:30am, Saturday, Feb 18th in the Clemenceau Building at the corner of Mingus & Willard in Cottonwood. Visitors are welcome. See the club website at www.vvcclub.com for more information or call 634-7889.

Eat healthy, be active workshop at Cottonwood Library

Healthy eating and physical activity work hand in hand to make us live healthier lives. Join us as we discuss ways to shop for and prepare healthy foods, tips for losing weight and keeping it off, and how to make healthy eating and physical activity a part of your lifestyle. This six-part series of classes is designed for adults of all ages, including busy people with limited time. Eat Healthy, Be Active Community Workshops would love you to come be a part of our community as we usher in the New Year in good health. The series will be held in the Library Meeting Room at the Cottonwood Public Library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 4:30—5:30 p.m. Starting February 22 through March 10. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival March 18-19

What: 16th annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, which includes the Verde Valley’s largest wine tasting, Verde River Runoff Canoe and Kayak Race and the Verde Valley Archaeology Fair

Where: In beautiful and historic Downtown Camp Verde, AZ, at the corner of Main Street and Hollamon Street. Race launches form White Bridge River Access Point

When: Saturday, March 18 (10 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday March 19 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), 2017

Cost: Free admission. Charges apply to wine tasting and race entries

The Town of Camp Verde and its partners are pleased to announce that the 2017 Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, March 18 and 19. Come taste the region’s award-winning wines, race your canoe or kayak, and celebrate the rich agricultural history, as well as the rich and ancient cultural heritage of Arizona’s Verde Valley.

Pecan and Wine Festival: Featuring winetasting from a dozen or more of the valley’s premiere wineries along with 60+ food and craft vendors, .

Verde Valley Archaeology Fair: Hosted by the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, this popular family event includes activities surrounding Arizona State Parks’ Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month, the International Archaeology Film Festival and the Festival of American Indian Art.

Verde River Runoff Canoe and Kayak Race: A ten-mile race open to competitive boaters as well as pleasure boaters.

Fort Verde State Historic Park is right next-door and will be sponsoring a Pecan Pie Contest and Vintage baseball.

Offsite shuttle parking available at the Bashas’ store parking lot on Finnie Flat Road.

Malter Institute Presents: Partner Yoga Saturday Feb. 18

Saturday February 18th, 2:30 p.m.

At the Healing Arts Center (now called Old Town Center), 753 N. Main St., Room F6 (4th and Main Sts.) Rosalie and Rick Malter will lead a Partner Yoga class, as a fun way to celebrate relationships. No yoga experience necessary, just come and enjoy some easy yoga postures. Come with a partner or come alone and find a partner at class. Rosalie Malter has been teaching yoga since 1985. Suggested donation: $10 per couple or $6 per individual. RSVP to Rosalie by 2/15, at 649-9343 or rosalie@malterinstitute.org. Space is limited, so reserve your spot ASAP.

Social Media focus of February event

The Verde Historical Society’s Last Friday of the Month series continues February 24 with a presentation about Facebook and other social media services. The public is invited to the discussion that begins 1:00 p.m. at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum, 1 North Willard.

Holly Shanahan will address a range of social media topics, from basic set-up to security. Beginners as well as social media users will benefit from Shanahan’s explanation of social media and how these networking services allow users to easily share information and ideas for personal and business purposes.

The Verde Historical Society conducts a presentation on a topical or historical subject on the last Friday of each month. For more information about the Last Friday series and upcoming events, contact Betty Gaudy at (928) 634-2868.

Casting call for 1928 Clarkdale Bank Robbery

Want to get involved in the re-enactment of the historic 1928 Clarkdale Bank Robbery? We are looking for actors, production crew, and even an experienced director. Help us bring an important historical Verde Valley event to life.

The production is sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum as part of its 8th Annual Historic Building and Home Tour on Saturday, April 8.

Three performances will be held that day on historic Main Street of Clarkdale right where it happened 89 years ago in broad daylight. Please contact Bill Regner at 928-639-2434; bill.regner@clarkdale.az.gov

Library Advisory Board to meet Feb. 15

The Cottonwood Library Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15th at 5 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. This meeting is free and open to the public. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Free presentation ‘From Inmate to Citizen’

Do you have a friend or loved one who is incarcerated and soon to be released? Are you wondering about the excitement, fears and challenges that individuals and families face when someone they care about is transitioning from prison to the community? If so, you are invited to a free presentation called ‘From Inmate to Citizen’ being presented by MATFORCE’s Yavapai Reentry Project.

The presentation and discussion will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, at the Public Safety Building, 199 S. 6th Street, in Cottonwood.

Individuals returning from prison into the community experience a transitioning that can include fears, trauma, communication challenges, adjusting to a world that may have changed during their incarceration and cultural changes that include using different thinking and processing skills than what was needed in prison. The presentation will help families and friends understand these challenges and will help them gain a better understanding of how to best guide and communicate effectively with the returning individual.

For questions, please contact irios@matforceaz.org or 928-708-0100.

Teen Maze planned at Clemenceau in March

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) and Verde Valley Sanctuary (VVS) have coordinated Teen Maze 2017 at the Clemenceau Building in Cottonwood, March 7th and 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and possibly March 9th from 9-10:30 a.m., with a parent preview night on March 6th from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Teen Maze mission is to educate and inform the youth in our area with the explicit intent to provide them with the skills and knowledge to make positive life choices. The overall vision that teen maze partners have for the students of our community is to empower them to lead productive, healthy, non-violent lives and thereby ensure safe and a healthy community for the future.

Schools from all over the Verde Valley were invited to bring their 6th - 9th grade students to attend, and go through a series of 10 booths, pending approximately 10 minutes in each booth in the maze.

February Contra Dance at Civic Center

Get your toes tapping and your body swaying at the next Cottonwood Contra Dance, Saturday, Feb. 18th, at the Cottonwood Civic Center, 805 N. Main St. in old town. Flagstaff’s Just Desserts will play and Kari Usher will teach and call all the dances. If you can walk you can contra! No partner or experience is required. The lesson at 6:30 will cover the basic moves and the regular dance is 7-10 PM. Donation is $10/dancer or $7/students. Bring a snack to share if possible. Contact 928-634-0486 or sandy@ringsforever.com for more information.

Arizona 1.27 coming to Verde Valley

Arizona 1.27 was born out of a response to the current foster care crisis but is built to be a long-term solution for our state’s most vulnerable children and their families.



There has been a 61% increase of the number of children in state care in the last 5 years. To learn more please visit www.az127.org.

If you would like to learn more about how to get involved, please come the 1st Arizona 1.27 “Orientation” in the Verde Valley. Orientation is an introduction to foster care, adoption and support in Arizona.

The Orientation will emphasize the licensing process but support roles will also be discussed. If you are interested in support roles this will also be an excellent time to understand a child who is coming from a hard place (helpful if you want to be a mentor, etc.) and it will also provide a better understanding of what a foster or adoptive family will go through (making you a more helpful asset to a family Wrap Around Team).

Orientation will emphasize that our faith is both our motivation for doing foster care, adoption and support as well as our sustaining grace in this ministry. James1:27

Childcare is not provided but kids are welcome.

SAVE THE DATE!

When: Feb 28th

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Where: Mountain View United Methodist Church in Cottonwood

901 South 12th Street

RSVP: www.az127.org click on “Events” and scroll down to Feb 28th.

If your church in the Verde Valley would like to learn more about Arizona 1.27 please contact Deborah@az127.org.

Verde Valley Emergency Preparedness Community Fair - A Wealth of Resources

More than 25 experts from around the state will be sharing information and giving demonstrations at the Verde Valley Emergency Preparedness Community Fair on Saturday, March 4 from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is to be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1377 E Hombre Dr. in Cottonwood. This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome and Everyone is welcome and the first 100 families will receive a door prize.

Some of the skills, tools and supplies are useful for everyday living, such as first aid, sprouting and food storage. Others, such as water storage, cooking options, emergency communication, and sanitation & hygiene can be especially valuable in case of fires, power or water outages from severe weather, and natural or man-made disasters. For questions contact Heather Cook at 928.821.3861 or Michelle Bueler at 928.202.8424

For a full list of the presentations, see https://www.facebook.com/verdeValleyEmergencyPreparedness.

Grand reopening for Verde Valley Seed Library

Spring is just around the corner—time to start seeds for your spring and summer vegetable garden. Come visit The Verde Valley Seed Library open every other Saturday starting February 18 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.

Do you know what a seed library is? It is a collection of free, open-pollinated seeds, which are seeds that can be saved, and a place to check out free seeds so you can grow the plants, save some of the seeds and return them after the growing season. Then another gardener can check them out for the next growing season. Eventually, these seeds become adapted to our soil and climate and are more productive. Come choose some free veggie, herb or flower seeds to grow in your garden. Planting date guides are also available.



For more information, call Janice Montgomery—928-634-7172 or Kathie Knapp—602-619-3777.

Democrats of Red Rocks plan discussion on Electoral College

The Democrats of the Red Rocks will host a breakfast discussion on the pros and cons of the U.S. Electoral College on Thursday, February 16, at 8AM at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant, locate at 1405 West Highway 89A, Sedona. The featured speaker will be legal scholar Judge Charles B. Schudson.



Judge Schudson is a Wisconsin Reserve Judge Emeritus, an Adjunct Professor of Law, and President of KeynoteSeminars, LLC, based in Sedona. He has served as a state and federal prosecutor, a Circuit Court Judge, a Court of Appeals Judge and has authored hundreds of published appellate opinions and other works. He will discuss the function and value of the Electoral College, how this part of the electoral process can sometimes be manipulated, and potential changes that have been proposed to the system.

The breakfast is open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover to cost of breakfast.

DORR is presenting Judge Schudson as part of its critical issues breakfasts held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents a different issue at each. All breakfasts are open to the public.

Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine and Tractor Show

The Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine and Tractor Show will be March 17-18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood.

The event will feature tractor pulling, antique gas engine displays, garden tractor pulling, model engine display, swap meet, silent auction and a book sale.

Admission is a $5 donation; AZFlywheeler.com

Cottonwood Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show

The annual Cottonwood Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show and Sale will be held at the Mingus Union High School, 1801 East Fir Street in Cottonwood, Arizona on March 18th and 19th. On Saturday the show will be open to the public from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM, and on Sunday the show hours are from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM. Our planet has many amazing treasures that are hidden, in many cases, just beneath our feet.

Almost every country in the world has been able to unearth unique specimens specific to their locale, and the earth’s bounty from much of the world will be on display and available for sale at the show. Vendors from across the region will be offering unique and interesting mineral specimens, crystals, gemstones, jewelry, findings, beads, fossils, and cutting material at competitive prices.

Many of our artisans have created original jewelry designs, and our gem and mineral vendors will have specimens on display in both the rough and cut-and-polished states. Food will be available for purchase. An hourly raffle will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show. This is a fun and educational event the entire family will enjoy.

Admission is $3 for adults, and children under the age of 12 are free.

Antique Show & Sale coming to Verde Valley Fairgrounds

The 2017 Antique Show & Sale is coming to the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on March 10th and 11th. This is our 3rd year and we expect it will be bigger and better than ever!

With dealers from coming in from all over Arizona offering items ranging from funky vintage to classic antiques you are sure to find something special.

Do you have treasures on hand and wonder what they are worth? Bring them in; we’ll have an appraiser on hand both days ($5 per item). Each of our dealers donate and item for the raffle table, be sure to get your tickets.

Your Verde Valley Fairgrounds is a self-supporting nonprofit. Your attendance and participation support continued facility improvements and youth programs here at the fair.

Show hours: Friday, March 10, 11am – 6pm and Saturday, March 11, 9am – 3pm.

At the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E Cherry St, Cottonwood, AZ

(at the corner of E Cherry and 12th Streets) Admission is FREE!

Call the Fair Office for more information 928-634-3290

Children’s clothing exchange at Spirit of Joy

Spirit of Joy will hold the children’s clothing exchange, “Revolve” on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. The church campus is located at 330 Scenic in Clarkdale. Bring your child and clothing that is new or used to exchange for more appropriate clothing. See www.sojaz.com or call 634-4102 for further info.

Camp Verde Community Blood Drive

Camp Verde Community Blood Drive will be Thursday, February 16, 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church - 781 S. Cliffs Pkwy.

Contact Irene Peoble at 928-567-9227 or visit

www.Bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: CampVerdeCommunity)Sedona International Film Festival Executive Director to speak at OLLI Lunch & Learn Feb. 8.

Verde Valley SciTech Event at the Cottonwood Public Library

March 2 marks the Cottonwood Library’s third year of participation in the Verde Valley SciTech Festival. This year’s program is called “Brainstorming @ the Library!” Join us from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Youth Services to try out some of our brand new STEAM kits.

The STEAM kits we’ve chosen also relate to the 2017 Summer Reading Program theme called “Build a Better World.” We’ll have an ArcKit, an architectural kit where kids can design and build a house. We’ll also have Amusement Park Engineer. Kids can build amusement park rides. Keva Contraptions Plank Set allows kids to use wooden planks to construct an amazing ball track. These are just a few of the new STEAM kits we’ll have on hand for everyone to try. We’ll also have a Leopard Gecko on display with information about these amazing reptiles from the deserts of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Game on for adults at Cottonwood Public Library

Starting in February on the third Saturday of the month, the Cottonwood Public Library will begin hosting a game day for adults. Backgammon, Cribbage and Chess boards will be provided, but we encourage patrons to bring any other games they might want to play as well. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends and compete in your favorite games. The first “Game On” will be held on Saturday, February 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. in the Library Meeting Room.

Verde Valley Sci-Tech at National Monuments

The Arizona SciTech Festival is a state-wide celebration of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) held annually in February and March. Through a series of over 1000 expos, workshops, conversations, exhibitions and tours held in diverse neighborhoods throughout the state, the Arizona SciTech Festival excites and informs Arizonans from ages 3 to 103 about how STEAM will drive our state for next 100 years. Spearheaded by the Arizona Commerce Authority, Arizona Science Center, the Arizona Technology Council Foundation, Arizona Board of Regents, the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, the Arizona SciTech Festival is a grass roots collaboration of over 700 organizations in industry, academia, arts, civic, community and K-12.

This year, the Verde Valley National Monuments will each hold events at different times on February 25th, 2017. The public is encouraged to participate in all three events.

9:00-11:00: Tuzigoot: Bird Walks at Tavasci Marsh

Meet our volunteer birder by 9am for a tour of Tavasci Marsh, designated an Important Birding Area by the Audubon Society. Wear sturdy shoes and be prepared to hike about 2 miles on uneven and rocky terrain. Don’t forget your binoculars, water and sun protection. Adult chaperones are encouraged to participate with their children.

Noon-1:00: Montezuma Well: Results of the 2016 invertebrate BioBlitz

Meet in the main parking lot. Here is your chance to see species that live at the Well and nowhere else! This table will be led by our partnership with Northern Arizona University.

2-3 p.m.: Montezuma Castle: The Role of Bats and Why We Study Them

Meet Ranger Laura, self-described bat enthusiast, and learn about bats, the role that they play in our world, and the different species living in Montezuma Castle.

Each event is free, however you must identify yourself as a SciTech participant at the front desk. Be sure to grab your free swag bag at each location, and ask for a Sci Tech Passport to collect stamps. After earning 6 stamps your passport can be used as a raffle ticket! For more information about these programs and other SciTech events in the area, visit: http://www.vvscitech.org/

Montezuma Castle is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Montezuma Well is located at 5525 W Beaver Creek Rd., Rimrock, AZ 86335. Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W Tuzigoot Rd., Clarkdale, AZ 86324. For more information, please call 928-567-3322 x 0, or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi or www.nps.gov/moca

Fruit tree pruning demonstration in Camp Verde

Its fruit tree pruning season and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County is offering a free deciduous fruit tree pruning demonstration conducted by Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau. Come and learn why, when, and how to prune your backyard fruit trees. The pruning demonstration will cover apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.

The pruning demonstration is scheduled for Saturday February 18, at 10 AM at the Marmaduke Orchard, 3435 S Silver Rd, Camp Verde. It is not necessary to register – just come and learn!

Maps and directions to this workshop is available on the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension web site: cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/pruning/. Signs will be posted prior to the workshop to help participants find the location. Follow Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau on Twitter (@jeffschalau) for timely information such as cancellations due to inclement weather. Persons with a disability may request a reasonable accommodation, such as sign language interpreter, by contacting 928-445-6590 x221. Requests should be made as early as possible to arrange the accommodation.

Free AARP TaxAide service

TaxAide Volunteers will be available this tax season to provide free tax preparation and e-filing services here in the Verde Valley for taxpayers of ALL AGES. This service is available to all clients, not just senior citizens or AARP members. Low income tax payers and the elderly are our priority but we welcome ALL clients.

Volunteers do not accept any payments or tips for this service. It is a free service.



There are three locations here in this area, two are available by appointments.

The Senior Center in Camp Verde, (928)567-6356

Tue, Wed, Thur, Sat 8:15 a.m. to noon.

Appointments preferred.

Verde Valley Senior Center in Cottonwood (928) 634-5450

Tue, Wed, Thur 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments Only

The Sedona Library has walk-in appointments only.

Tue, Thur, Sat 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Mental Health First Aid February 17

What do you do when someone is having a mental health emergency? How can you help your family member, employee, friend or neighbor in their crisis? The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley and Spectrum Healthcare Group are offering a full-day session on Mental Health First Aid training on Friday, February 17, 8AM-5PM at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th St., Cottonwood. The 8-hour training is free, open to the public, and each person receives a certificate of completion. Continuing education credit may be available to those attending the 8-hour session.

According to Barbara Litrell, President of the Coalition, “This is our first training program for 2017. Last year we had over 120 community members trained. It’s like CPR for mental illness. If someone is having a heart attack and you are trained in CPR, you would know what to do and how to help. That’s what Mental Health First Aid teaches you.” The course focuses on recognizing the signs of addiction and mental illness and the 5 step action plan to assess a situation and offer assistance.

Professional instructors from Spectrum Healthcare Group teach the course, which includes lecture, videos, group activities and reference materials. The course covers first aid for developing mental health problems including depression, anxiety disorders, psychosis, substance use disorders, and eating disorders. The course also teaches about local resources and where to turn for help. Spectrum Healthcare Group has trained over 7OO community members in Mental Health First Aid.

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501C3 non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to building community support for families and individuals living with mental illness through education, advocacy, and community support services. Bring your lunch. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Class size is limited to 24. Please register early by contacting Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Free Caregiver Workshop for veterans care

TUESDAY, MARCH 7TH, 9 a.m. to noon at Cottonwood Village Senior Community



201 East Mingus Ave. Cottonwood, Arizona

Light Refreshments will be served -

RSVP TO JULIE: 928-899-9498 OR jkeeney@hospiceofthepines.com

Sponsored by: Hospice of the Pines and Cottonwood Village

Sedona Stumble 5-Mile Trail Run on March 25

The City of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department, in cooperation with Sedona Running Company, will host the first annual Sedona Stumble 5-Mile Trail Run on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Registration is open now, and all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. As the only trail race in Sedona, the course will take runners through the dirt trails of Posse Grounds Park on a 2.5-mile loop that will be run twice to finish. The race will start at 9:00 a.m. on the paved roads of the park to allow the crowd to thin before hitting the narrower, technical, dirt trails of Posse Grounds Park. Included in registration is a custom logo water bottle. All finishers will receive a race medal and trophies will be given to all age group winners.

Pancake Breakfast Feb. 18

The Sedona-Verde Valley Firefighter Charities and KC’s Family Tae Know Do are set to present Safety Day and Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser.

The event is hosted by Verde Valley Fire District, and takes place Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. A suggested donation is $5 a plate.

Car Seat Technicians are scheduled to be available to check car seats. The event will feature performances by KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do’s X-Team, CPR demonstrations and more.

Free Health Screening

Northern Arizona Healthcare joins the American Heart Association in celebrating National Hearth Month by offering free, non-fasting health screenings to check cholesterol, diabetes, and blood pressure. Screenings will take place at the following locations across the Verde Valley:

Verde Valley Fire District, 2700 E. Godard Rd, Cottonwood

Thursday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Station, 3240 E. Beaver Creek Rd, Rimrock

Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.

Spirit of Joy’s annual Fashion Show & Tea

You are invited to attend Spirit of Joy’s annual Fashion Show and Tea; you can look forward to a fun afternoon of beautiful fashions, great food, tasty teas, fellowship and lots of door prizes. The event will take place on Saturday, February 25th at 1 pm. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by calling Jan at 928-202-3337.



For the last four years, the fashion show and tea has raised money locally for the church’s kid’s clothing exchange, the children’s free clinic and “Joy Packs,” which are backpacks containing food to take home for the weekend. This year the funds will go to help build a church in Zimbabwe. Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church is passionate about our service to others, locally and around the world.

The event will take place at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive in Clarkdale.

12th annual Bob Dylan Birthday Party Concert

Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to host, the 12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Party Concert. Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on December 10, 2016, and he and his music will be honored right here in Cottonwood at the 12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

Get your tickets early for this historically sell out event. Dylan fans have known for decades that the songs and music of Robert Zimmerman have transcended what songs and music have always been, that they were poetry and commentary and more, and have endured with meaning for over half a century.

The Swedish Academy honored Bob Dylan with its prestigious prize “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

Religion and science lectures at Spirit of Joy

Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Clarkdale invites all to another series of religion and science lectures on Sundays in February. These lectures are part of the Clergy Letter Project given by religious leaders and scientists who believe that there is no necessary conflict between religion and science. The presentations begin at 2:30 and end at 4 pm at the church campus, 330 Scenic Drive, Clarkdale on Sunday afternoons.

Feb. 19: Wayne Ranney, geologist, river and trail guide, and NAU lecturer, Museum of No. Arizona, and the Smithsonian,will speak on “ Grand Canyon, Monument to an Ancient Earth.” This is the story of the canyon’s formation, why it can be no younger than 6 million years old, and why this science need not conflict with religious beliefs.

Feb. 26: Dr. Jeff Hall, director of Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, will speak about “The Uncertain Universe,” a tour of the expanding universe as we presently understand it, implications of new discoveries, and perspectives on the “conflicts” between science and religion.

See www.sojaz.com or call 634-4102 for further information

Gospel Truth Seminars at New Hope Christian Fellowship

Join us at Gospel Truth Seminars each Friday at 6 pm at New Hope Christian Fellowship 1760 Villa Drive in Cottonwood located near Cork and Catch. Seminar topics covered will be: What does it mean to be born again, learn how to hear God’s voice, learn how to receive peace, joy and health, and how to live without fear. Audience participation with question and answers will follow the one hour presentation. For more information contact ty@cornerstoneranchaz.com

Loven Family Run set to take place at Blazin’ M Ranch March 25

Lace up your shoes and start training for the 6th annual Loven Family Run happening on March 25, 2017, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Hosted by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation (NAHF), proceeds from this annual event benefit Northern Arizona Healthcare’s assisted living facility, Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. The Loven Family Run is open to all ages and includes a family 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run. Following the race, registered participants will receive a good-old-fashioned country breakfast at the Blazin’ M Ranch.

To register online visit: LovenFamilyRun.com

10K Run: $35

5K Run/Walk: $30

2K Run/Walk: $20 or $50 for a family of four

Additional breakfast for spectators: $8

Race start time is 8 a.m.

For more event information including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, contact NAHF Special Events at 1-877-527-5291 or email Ashley Hammarstrom Ashley.Hammarstrom@nahealth.com.

Verde Valley Equine Festival 2017 April 21-23

The annual Verde Valley Equine Festival will be held at the Verde Valley Fair Arena in Cottonwood this April. This three-day event is full of professional clinics, a colt starting competition, magnificent exhibitions, shopping, and great food. Located just south of Sedona, the VVEF takes place in a town surrounded by multiple horse communities during Arizona’s most beautiful springtime weather.

Exhibitions, training clinics, and informational sessions will take place in five different areas within the fairgrounds: two arenas, two round pens, and a “meet the expert” tent. Throughout the day you can roam from one area to another to experience all that the VVEF has to offer -- we have something happening at all five areas, all day, every day! If you want to enhance your experience even further you can head over to the website, verdevalleyequinefestival.com and sign up for one of our participation clinics. These special clinics give you AND your horse a chance to get up close and personal with some of Arizona’s leading equine experts. When it is time for a break from all the action, you and your family can enjoy browsing the many shopping vendors and pause for some great local food on site.

Whether you love watching horses, are new to the equine world, or are a seasoned trainer, the Verde Valley Equine Festival has something for you!

AARP looking for volunteers

The local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Sites are in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, Sedona and Flagstaff. The local AARP will provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low-income families.

Experience is not required, as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators and receptionists. A “wonderful way to give back to the community,” says AARP local Coordinator Bruce George.

For more information, call Pat or Bruce at 928-567-9251.