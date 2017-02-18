Cindy and Mel Harms of Cottonwood, AZ celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on February 10th 2017 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. While attending rival high schools in Phoenix, Arizona, Cynthia Vaccaro and Melvin Harms met at a drive-in movie theater. A year later they were engaged and the year after that they were married. Although Mel’s buddies predicted that the marriage wouldn’t last more than one year because “No one could live with Mel longer than that”, they’ve endured. Their secret has been laughter, lots of it and mostly at themselves.

