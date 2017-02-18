Obituary: Helen M. Karnik 1922-2017

Helen M. Karnik, 94 of Cottonwood, passed away on February 7, 2017 surrounded by her family. She was born December 13, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Theresa Bothen. Ever smiling, ever inquisitive, ever beautiful, and could she ever bake! A woman of unending faith, she lived a full and joyful life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Karnik, but her legacy of love will continue to lead her children, a son James Haag and a daughter Donna Ramsey (Ron) who will miss her greatly but are happy to know she is with our Lord and all of her loved ones who passed before.

Helen will be cremated and a private mass will be said in the near future. An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Northern Arizona Hospice of Cottonwood.

“And they heard a great voice from Heaven saying unto them, Come up hither.” – Revelation 11:12. And she did