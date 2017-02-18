What's Happening: Feb. 19, 2017

Full S.T.E.A.M. ahead for Verde Valley SCITECH Festival

February 23, 2017, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. – Oak Creek School – OCS STEM Celebration, 11490 E. Purple Sage Dr., Cornville, AZ

February 25, 2017, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Northern Arizona Healthcare presents its “Fantastic Voyage”, Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 South Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ

February 25, 2017 – National Park Service – VERDE VALLEY NATIONAL MONUMENTS SCIENCE & HISTORY,

9:00 – 11:00 a.m. - Tuzigoot National Monument - NPS “BIRDS, Bugs & Bats”: Bird Walk at Tavasci Marsh

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. - Montezuma Well - NPS “Birds, BUGS & Bats”: Ongoing Research at Montezuma Well

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. - Montezuma Castle National Monument – NPS “Birds, Bugs & BATS”: Role of Bats and Why We Study Them

February 28, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Sedona Water Reclamation Plant - Tour of City of Sedona Treatment Plant and Sedona Wetlands Preserve, 7500 West SR 89A, Sedona, AZ Milepost 366

March 1, 2017, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. – Beaver Creek School – STEAM Extravaganza, 4810 East Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ

March 1, 2017, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. – Mingus Union HS, City of Cottonwood, Yavapai County, Dead Horse Ranch State Park and many other participants, Connecting Kids and Careers through STEAM!, 1801 East Fir Street, Cottonwood AZ

March 1, 2017, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Sedona Library – 3D Printer Demo at 12:30 p.m., Augmented reality, drop-in button making and more S.T.E.A.M. from 12 – 4 p.m., 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona AZ

March 1, 2017, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. - Yavapai College – Verde Valley Campus – Free Screening of the Movie “Spare Parts”, 601 West Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale, AZ

March 2, 2017, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Cottonwood Public Library – “Brainstorming @ the Library!”, 100 South 6th Street, Cottonwood, AZ

March 2, 2017, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. - Cottonwood Oak Creek School District - STEM FAIR, 1 North Willard Street, Cottonwood, AZ

March 2, 2017, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. - Verde Valley Montessori: Science Bone Connected to the Brain Bone, 215 S. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ

March 2, 2017, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. – Big Park Community School Family STEM Night, 25 W. Saddlehorn Rd, Sedona, AZ

March 2, 2017, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. - Yavapai College – Verde Valley Campus – Free performance featuring Anthony Mazzella, 601 West Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale, AZ

March 3, 2017, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. & 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. – Camp Verde Community Library - Full S-T-E-A-M Ahead – The Sky is NOT the Limit, 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ

March 3, 2017, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. - Yavapai College – Verde Valley Campus/Town of Clarkdale – VERDE VALLEY SCITECH EXPO, 601 West Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale, AZ

Time to Do Your Taxes

AARP Taxaide Service is working hard to help taxpayers with their taxes, but the appointment book is filling up fast. As we do every year, we are at the Camp Verde Senior Center helping people with their taxes and this year even without much advertising we are booked up. So in an effort to help more people we will offer “walk-ins” at the Camp Verde Library on Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. Stop by and let us help.

Cottonwood Recreation Center cardio equipment installation March 5

The Cottonwood Recreation Center will be closed to the public Sunday, March 5 due to the installation of new Life Fitness cardio equipment. The new cardio equipment will feature wireless streaming, the LF Connect app and Bluetooth capabilities. For more information, please contact Ryan Bigelow at 928-639-3200 or rbigelow@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Catholic Charities’ The Loft to close, transition into Manzanita Housing

Starting on Friday, February 24, 2017, Catholic Charities’ The Loft, a drop-in day center serving the homeless, will be closing and transitioning into Manzanita Housing to serve vulnerable women. Catholic Charities will continue to provide support to the homeless through coordinated entry at its office and through other programs of homeless outreach and veteran services.

County road work to last through April

Yavapai County will perform construction work on Page Springs Road from Cornville Road to Purple Sage Road; Zalesky Road from Hwy. 89 to Savage Lane; Rolling Ridge Drive in Cordes Lakes; and Antelope Creek Road in Mayer beginning Feb.21 and continuing through April 10. Road construction will consist of asphalt overlay, shoulder work, and new striping. One lane of traffic will be open at all times in all locations.

Laurie Moore, Director and Co-Founder of the Sedona Area Homeless Alliance to speak at OLLI Lunch & Learn Feb. 22

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Lunch & Learn is a “town square” for local residents to meet, chat, and encounter speakers doing interesting and important things in this town and state. This enjoyable, informative, weekly community event is free and open to all. Laurie Moore, the Director and Co-Founder of the Sedona Area Homeless Alliance (SAHA), will be the guest of honor. Bring your lunch or have complimentary coffee, tea, water, and a snack at 12:30, or come from 1:00–2:00 for the program, in Room 34 of Yavapai College Sedona Center at 4215 Arts Village Dr., across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School. Learn about the challenge of homelessness in Sedona and about the group that Laurie initiated in 2015 to create programs that protect, advocate for and empower the local homeless community.

Some social challenges make headlines; others persist, or worsen, without much public attention. Homelessness is the latter. Everyone agrees it shouldn’t exist. But it does, although its local presence usually garners little community concern. Except, when we drive in and out of a supermarket parking lot, and we see people asking for a handout. They seem homeless, and we ask ourselves, “Who are they?”; “Why are they there?”; “Should I help them?”

SAHA is dedicated to ending homelessness in Sedona and the Verde Valley. But until then, they try to address the immediate needs of the homeless, mobilize the community to help create long term solutions, and develop a network of members and supporters. For example, this year SAHA launched “Project 45 Degrees and Below.”

Its goal is to shelter homeless men, women and children in warm rooms when overnight temperatures fall below 45 degrees. Relying on donations from the community, SAHA provides them a bed in a warm, dry, clean space, a hot meal, a warm shower, and clean clothes. Find out from Laurie about your homeless neighbors, SAHA’s many activities, and whether you should give directly to the parking lot sign-holders. For additional information, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

Devorah Nye, transpersonal psychologist and counselor, and OLLI Facilitator, to speak at OLLI Brown Bag Brain Buzz Feb. 23

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Brown Bag Brain Buzz is a free lunchtime forum, sponsored by Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus. Bring your brown bag to Room G-106 at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale. Devorah Nye, a transpersonal psychologist and counselor, will discuss a pioneering, multi-modal method of revealing and deeply healing the active “complexes” we carry deep within our psyches from lifetime to lifetime, developed by the late British Jungian analyst, religious philosopher and modern day shaman Roger Woolger. Come listen and consider how and why his approach works, along with supporting traditions and theories, and implications for “speeding up” our karma.

As Eastern and Western spiritual traditions, transpersonal psychology and now science all point to the survival of consciousness following out death. All of which impinges on our ability to be fully creative, loving, joyful and at peace.

Devorah Nye has degrees from the University of Chicago and the University of Michigan. She facilitates various courses on the “Soul’s Journey” at OLLI. For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

Take Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Fantastic Voyage Feb. 25

Would you like to see what’s behind the operating room doors at Verde Valley Medical Center? Now’s your chance: Stop by Northern Arizona Healthcare’s free, family-friendly Fantastic Voyage event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at VVMC. The medical center is located at 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood; please enter through the main entrance.

Fantastic Voyage is part of the weeklong Verde Valley SciTech Festival hands-on celebration of science, technology, engineering, art and math designed to interest children, youth and adults. The event features displays and fun activities centered on healthcare and the mysteries of the human body, including an interactive tour of the operating room; healthy food tips with Nutritional Services; an inside look at rehabilitation tools and techniques with EntireCare, including hearing, language and speech screenings; and many other exciting activities. Participants will receive a passport stamp for attending, and can turn in completed passports to win various prizes provided by Verde Valley SciTech Festival sponsors.

For more information about NAH’s Fantastic Voyage, call 928-639-6086.

Homeless Veteran outreach at Cottonwood Library Feb. 24

A case manager from Veterans Resource Centers of America will be at the Cottonwood Public Library on Friday, February 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans who might be experiencing homelessness or veterans who are in jeopardy of losing housing. Contact Angela at 928-237-3420 for more information. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Sacred scarlets demo at Montezuma Castle Feb. 20

In honor of President’s Day, all National Parks will be fee free. Sacred Scarlets will be at Montezuma Castle National Monument at 1pm on Monday, February 20th for a lecture and demonstration featuring a young, beautiful captive-bred scarlet macaw, Sedona Rose.

The demonstration addresses conservation as well as the scarlet macaw’s fascinating history in American Southwest culture. Kelley Taylor, Founder of Sacred Scarlets, presents these amazing birds as ambassadors for their protection in the wild while sharing their long, rich, sometimes mysterious and often unknown history in the American Southwest. To learn more, please visit www.sacredscarlets.org.

For over 1000 years, Scarlet macaws have dazzled people of the southwest. Their brilliantly colored plumage and large size inspire curiosity in all who gaze upon them. Remains of macaws have been documented in early archaeological excavations at both Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments.



Many visitors are impressed when they learn these exotic birds were traded into the Verde Valley, and farther north, from hundreds of miles South into modern day Mexico. It is the intent of the National Park Service to increase visitor awareness of this unique part of history in the Verde Valley. In partnership with Sacred Scarlets we hope to leave an impression on visitors, allowing them to make a meaningful connection to our sites.

This special program is offered through Western National Parks Association, the non-profit education partner for over 71 national parks and monuments across the West. All proceeds from sales through WNPA outlets go toward programs, products and services that enrich visitor experience. All items in the park store will be 15% off all day. WNPA never charges sales tax.

Querard explains National Popular Vote Compact Feb. 20

The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley has invited National Popular Vote advocate Constantin Querard to present “National Popular Vote Compact Fully Explained” on Monday, Feb. 20, 12:30-2 p.m. at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Dr., Sedona. The event is free and open to the public.

Constantin Querard is the founder and president of Grassroots Partners, LLC, a campaign consulting and public policy firm. He has been active in Arizona and Colorado politics for more than two decades, working on a variety of campaigns for pro-family candidates and causes. He has managed and worked on campaigns for candidates from the State Legislative level to the U.S. Senate. In 2013, Campaigns & Elections magazine named him one of Arizona’s 5 GOP Influencers, and in 2015 he was named Best Campaign Consultant by the Arizona Capitol Times.

He also founded the Arizona Family Project, an Arizona non-profit focused on involving Arizona’s families in the public policy process, and he served as the organization’s Executive Director for several years.

For more information, 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com or www.lwvverdevalley.com.

Spring Heritage Pecan Pie Contest March 19

1st prize $50.00, 2nd prize $35.00, 3rd prize $25.00

11 am, Sunday, March 19th, 2017

Under the Ramada by the Soccer Field

Criteria: Homemade pecan pies only, with recipe. No store brought.

Overall appearance: 25 points

Pre-Slicing, Consistency of crust or topping, After-Slicing, Runniness, juiciness of firmness.

Taste: 25 points

Flavor (strength and balance), Mouth feel, Crust,(flaky, soggy, mealy), Aftertaste

Creativity: 15 points

How original is this pie?

Local ingredients: 10 points

2 points for each local ingredient (10 points max)

All decisions of the judges are final.

Only one pie entry per person. (This is a fun event so no arguing, if so you will be disqualified)

Have to be delivered to the Ramada by 9:00 am Sunday March 19th, 2017.

If it is in a container that can’t be thrown away you are required to pick up dish by 1 pm. Sunday.

There will be three judges, to be determined by Camp Verde Promotions.

If we do not have 10 entries by March 1st. this will not happen. Imperative that you call ahead by then: Camp Verde Promotions: 928-301-0922

Eat healthy, be active workshop at Cottonwood Library

Healthy eating and physical activity work hand in hand to make us live healthier lives. Join us as we discuss ways to shop for and prepare healthy foods, tips for losing weight and keeping it off, and how to make healthy eating and physical activity a part of your lifestyle. This six-part series of classes is designed for adults of all ages, including busy people with limited time. Eat Healthy, Be Active Community Workshops would love you to come be a part of our community as we usher in the New Year in good health.

The series will be held in the Library Meeting Room at the Cottonwood Public Library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 4:30—5:30 p.m. Starting February 22 through March 10. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Verde River Runoff Canoe and Kayak Race

A ten-mile race open to competitive boaters as well as pleasure boaters.

Fort Verde State Historic Park is right next-door and will be sponsoring a Pecan Pie Contest and Vintage baseball.

Offsite shuttle parking available at the Bashas’ store parking lot on Finnie Flat Road.

Social Media focus of February event Feb. 24

The Verde Historical Society’s Last Friday of the Month series continues February 24 with a presentation about Facebook and other social media services. The public is invited to the discussion that begins 1:00 p.m. at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum, 1 North Willard.

Holly Shanahan will address a range of social media topics, from basic set-up to security. Beginners as well as social media users will benefit from Shanahan’s explanation of social media and how these networking services allow users to easily share information and ideas for personal and business purposes.

The Verde Historical Society conducts a presentation on a topical or historical subject on the last Friday of each month. For more information about the Last Friday series and upcoming events, contact Betty Gaudy at (928) 634-2868.

Casting call for 1928 Clarkdale Bank Robbery

Want to get involved in the re-enactment of the historic 1928 Clarkdale Bank Robbery? We are looking for actors, production crew, and even an experienced director. Help us bring an important historical Verde Valley event to life.

The production is sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum as part of its 8th Annual Historic Building and Home Tour on Saturday, April 8.

Three performances will be held that day on historic Main Street of Clarkdale right where it happened 89 years ago in broad daylight. Please contact Bill Regner at 928-639-2434; bill.regner@clarkdale.az.gov

Free presentation ‘From Inmate to Citizen’ Feb. 21

Do you have a friend or loved one who is incarcerated and soon to be released? Are you wondering about the excitement, fears and challenges that individuals and families face when someone they care about is transitioning from prison to the community? If so, you are invited to a free presentation called ‘From Inmate to Citizen’ being presented by MATFORCE’s Yavapai Reentry Project.

The presentation and discussion will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, at the Public Safety Building, 199 S. 6th Street, in Cottonwood.

Individuals returning from prison into the community experience a transitioning that can include fears, trauma, communication challenges, adjusting to a world that may have changed during their incarceration and cultural changes that include using different thinking and processing skills than what was needed in prison. The presentation will help families and friends understand these challenges and will help them gain a better understanding of how to best guide and communicate effectively with the returning individual.

For questions, please contact irios@matforceaz.org or 928-708-0100.

Teen Maze planned at Clemenceau in March

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) and Verde Valley Sanctuary (VVS) have coordinated Teen Maze 2017 at the Clemenceau Building in Cottonwood, March 7th and 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and possibly March 9th from 9-10:30 a.m., with a parent preview night on March 6th from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Teen Maze mission is to educate and inform the youth in our area with the explicit intent to provide them with the skills and knowledge to make positive life choices. The overall vision that teen maze partners have for the students of our community is to empower them to lead productive, healthy, non-violent lives and thereby ensure safe and a healthy community for the future.

Schools from all over the Verde Valley were invited to bring their 6th - 9th grade students to attend, and go through a series of 10 booths, pending approximately 10 minutes in each booth in the maze.

Arizona 1.27 coming to Verde Valley Feb. 28

Arizona 1.27 was born out of a response to the current foster care crisis but is built to be a long-term solution for our state’s most vulnerable children and their families.



There has been a 61% increase of the number of children in state care in the last 5 years. To learn more please visit www.az127.org.

If you would like to learn more about how to get involved, please come the 1st Arizona 1.27 “Orientation” in the Verde Valley. Orientation is an introduction to foster care, adoption and support in Arizona.

The Orientation will emphasize the licensing process but support roles will also be discussed. If you are interested in support roles this will also be an excellent time to understand a child who is coming from a hard place (helpful if you want to be a mentor, etc.) and it will also provide a better understanding of what a foster or adoptive family will go through (making you a more helpful asset to a family Wrap Around Team).

Orientation will emphasize that our faith is both our motivation for doing foster care, adoption and support as well as our sustaining grace in this ministry. James1:27

Childcare is not provided but kids are welcome.

SAVE THE DATE!

When: Feb 28th

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Where: Mountain View United Methodist Church in Cottonwood

901 South 12th Street

RSVP: www.az127.org click on “Events” and scroll down to Feb 28th.

If your church in the Verde Valley would like to learn more about Arizona 1.27 please contact Deborah@az127.org.

Verde Valley Emergency Preparedness Community Fair - A Wealth of Resources March 4

More than 25 experts from around the state will be sharing information and giving demonstrations at the Verde Valley Emergency Preparedness Community Fair on Saturday, March 4 from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is to be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1377 E Hombre Dr. in Cottonwood. This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome and Everyone is welcome and the first 100 families will receive a door prize.

Some of the skills, tools and supplies are useful for everyday living, such as first aid, sprouting and food storage. Others, such as water storage, cooking options, emergency communication, and sanitation & hygiene can be especially valuable in case of fires, power or water outages from severe weather, and natural or man-made disasters. For questions contact Heather Cook at 928.821.3861 or Michelle Bueler at 928.202.8424

For a full list of the presentations, see https://www.facebook.com/verdeValleyEmergencyPreparedness.

Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine and Tractor Show in March

The Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine and Tractor Show will be March 17-18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood.

The event will feature tractor pulling, antique gas engine displays, garden tractor pulling, model engine display, swap meet, silent auction and a book sale.

Admission is a $5 donation; AZFlywheeler.com

Cottonwood Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show in March

The annual Cottonwood Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show and Sale will be held at the Mingus Union High School, 1801 East Fir Street in Cottonwood, Arizona on March 18th and 19th. On Saturday the show will be open to the public from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM, and on Sunday the show hours are from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM. Our planet has many amazing treasures that are hidden, in many cases, just beneath our feet.

Almost every country in the world has been able to unearth unique specimens specific to their locale, and the earth’s bounty from much of the world will be on display and available for sale at the show. Vendors from across the region will be offering unique and interesting mineral specimens, crystals, gemstones, jewelry, findings, beads, fossils, and cutting material at competitive prices.

Many of our artisans have created original jewelry designs, and our gem and mineral vendors will have specimens on display in both the rough and cut-and-polished states. Food will be available for purchase. An hourly raffle will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show. This is a fun and educational event the entire family will enjoy.

Admission is $3 for adults, and children under the age of 12 are free.

Antique Show & Sale coming to Verde Valley Fairgrounds March 10-11

The 2017 Antique Show & Sale is coming to the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on March 10th and 11th. This is our 3rd year and we expect it will be bigger and better than ever!

With dealers from coming in from all over Arizona offering items ranging from funky vintage to classic antiques you are sure to find something special.

Do you have treasures on hand and wonder what they are worth? Bring them in; we’ll have an appraiser on hand both days ($5 per item). Each of our dealers donate and item for the raffle table, be sure to get your tickets.

Your Verde Valley Fairgrounds is a self-supporting nonprofit. Your attendance and participation support continued facility improvements and youth programs here at the fair.

Show hours: Friday, March 10, 11am – 6pm and Saturday, March 11, 9am – 3pm.

At the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E Cherry St, Cottonwood, AZ

(at the corner of E Cherry and 12th Streets) Admission is FREE!

Call the Fair Office for more information 928-634-3290

Verde Valley SciTech Event at the Cottonwood Public Library March 2

March 2 marks the Cottonwood Library’s third year of participation in the Verde Valley SciTech Festival. This year’s program is called “Brainstorming @ the Library!” Join us from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Youth Services to try out some of our brand new STEAM kits.

The STEAM kits we’ve chosen also relate to the 2017 Summer Reading Program theme called “Build a Better World.” We’ll have an ArcKit, an architectural kit where kids can design and build a house. We’ll also have Amusement Park Engineer. Kids can build amusement park rides. Keva Contraptions Plank Set allows kids to use wooden planks to construct an amazing ball track. These are just a few of the new STEAM kits we’ll have on hand for everyone to try. We’ll also have a Leopard Gecko on display with information about these amazing reptiles from the deserts of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Game on for adults at Cottonwood Public Library

Starting in February on the third Saturday of the month, the Cottonwood Public Library will begin hosting a game day for adults. Backgammon, Cribbage and Chess boards will be provided, but we encourage patrons to bring any other games they might want to play as well. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends and compete in your favorite games. The first “Game On” will be held on Saturday, February 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Library Meeting Room.

Verde Valley Sci-Tech at National Monuments

The Arizona SciTech Festival is a state-wide celebration of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) held annually in February and March. Through a series of over 1000 expos, workshops, conversations, exhibitions and tours held in diverse neighborhoods throughout the state, the Arizona SciTech Festival excites and informs Arizonans from ages 3 to 103 about how STEAM will drive our state for next 100 years. Spearheaded by the Arizona Commerce Authority, Arizona Science Center, the Arizona Technology Council Foundation, Arizona Board of Regents, the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, the Arizona SciTech Festival is a grass roots collaboration of over 700 organizations in industry, academia, arts, civic, community and K-12.

This year, the Verde Valley National Monuments will each hold events at different times on February 25th, 2017. The public is encouraged to participate in all three events.

9:00-11:00: Tuzigoot: Bird Walks at Tavasci Marsh

Meet our volunteer birder by 9am for a tour of Tavasci Marsh, designated an Important Birding Area by the Audubon Society. Wear sturdy shoes and be prepared to hike about 2 miles on uneven and rocky terrain. Don’t forget your binoculars, water and sun protection. Adult chaperones are encouraged to participate with their children.

Noon-1:00: Montezuma Well: Results of the 2016 invertebrate BioBlitz

Meet in the main parking lot. Here is your chance to see species that live at the Well and nowhere else! This table will be led by our partnership with Northern Arizona University.

2-3 p.m.: Montezuma Castle: The Role of Bats and Why We Study Them

Meet Ranger Laura, self-described bat enthusiast, and learn about bats, the role that they play in our world, and the different species living in Montezuma Castle.

Each event is free, however you must identify yourself as a SciTech participant at the front desk. Be sure to grab your free swag bag at each location, and ask for a Sci Tech Passport to collect stamps. After earning 6 stamps your passport can be used as a raffle ticket! For more information about these programs and other SciTech events in the area, visit: http://www.vvscitech.org/

Montezuma Castle is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Montezuma Well is located at 5525 W Beaver Creek Rd., Rimrock, AZ 86335. Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W Tuzigoot Rd., Clarkdale, AZ 86324. For more information, please call 928-567-3322 x 0, or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi or www.nps.gov/moca

Free AARP TaxAide service

TaxAide Volunteers will be available this tax season to provide free tax preparation and e-filing services here in the Verde Valley for taxpayers of ALL AGES. This service is available to all clients, not just senior citizens or AARP members. Low income tax payers and the elderly are our priority but we welcome ALL clients.

Volunteers do not accept any payments or tips for this service. It is a free service.



There are three locations here in this area, two are available by appointments.

The Senior Center in Camp Verde, (928)567-6356

Tue, Wed, Thur, Sat 8:15 a.m. to noon.

Appointments preferred.

Verde Valley Senior Center in Cottonwood (928) 634-5450

Tue, Wed, Thur 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments Only

The Sedona Library has walk-in appointments only.

Tue, Thur, Sat 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Free Caregiver Workshop for veterans care March 7

Tuesday, March 7TH, 9 a.m. to noon at Cottonwood Village Senior Community



201 East Mingus Ave. Cottonwood, Arizona

Light Refreshments will be served -

RSVP TO JULIE: 928-899-9498 OR jkeeney@hospiceofthepines.com

Sponsored by: Hospice of the Pines and Cottonwood Village

Sedona Stumble 5-Mile Trail Run on March 25

The City of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department, in cooperation with Sedona Running Company, will host the first annual Sedona Stumble 5-Mile Trail Run on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Registration is open now, and all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. As the only trail race in Sedona, the course will take runners through the dirt trails of Posse Grounds Park on a 2.5-mile loop that will be run twice to finish. The race will start at 9:00 a.m. on the paved roads of the park to allow the crowd to thin before hitting the narrower, technical, dirt trails of Posse Grounds Park. Included in registration is a custom logo water bottle. All finishers will receive a race medal and trophies will be given to all age group winners.

Spirit of Joy’s annual Fashion Show & Tea Feb. 25

You are invited to attend Spirit of Joy’s annual Fashion Show and Tea; you can look forward to a fun afternoon of beautiful fashions, great food, tasty teas, fellowship and lots of door prizes. The event will take place on Saturday, February 25th at 1 pm. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by calling Jan at 928-202-3337.



For the last four years, the fashion show and tea has raised money locally for the church’s kid’s clothing exchange, the children’s free clinic and “Joy Packs,” which are backpacks containing food to take home for the weekend. This year the funds will go to help build a church in Zimbabwe. Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church is passionate about our service to others, locally and around the world.

The event will take place at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive in Clarkdale.

12th annual Bob Dylan Birthday Party Concert in May

Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to host, the 12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Party Concert. Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on December 10, 2016, and he and his music will be honored right here in Cottonwood at the 12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

Get your tickets early for this historically sell out event. Dylan fans have known for decades that the songs and music of Robert Zimmerman have transcended what songs and music have always been, that they were poetry and commentary and more, and have endured with meaning for over half a century.

The Swedish Academy honored Bob Dylan with its prestigious prize “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

Religion and science lectures at Spirit of Joy

Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Clarkdale invites all to another series of religion and science lectures on Sundays in February. These lectures are part of the Clergy Letter Project given by religious leaders and scientists who believe that there is no necessary conflict between religion and science. The presentations begin at 2:30 and end at 4 pm at the church campus, 330 Scenic Drive, Clarkdale on Sunday afternoons.

Feb. 26: Dr. Jeff Hall, director of Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, will speak about “The Uncertain Universe,” a tour of the expanding universe as we presently understand it, implications of new discoveries, and perspectives on the “conflicts” between science and religion.

See www.sojaz.com or call 634-4102 for further information

Gospel Truth Seminars at New Hope Christian Fellowship

Join us at Gospel Truth Seminars each Friday at 6 pm at New Hope Christian Fellowship 1760 Villa Drive in Cottonwood located near Cork and Catch. Seminar topics covered will be: What does it mean to be born again, learn how to hear God’s voice, learn how to receive peace, joy and health, and how to live without fear. Audience participation with question and answers will follow the one hour presentation. For more information contact ty@cornerstoneranchaz.com

Loven Family Run set to take place at Blazin’ M Ranch March 25th

Lace up your shoes and start training for the 6th annual Loven Family Run happening on March 25, 2017, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Hosted by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation (NAHF), proceeds from this annual event benefit Northern Arizona Healthcare’s assisted living facility, Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. The Loven Family Run is open to all ages and includes a family 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run. Following the race, registered participants will receive a good-old-fashioned country breakfast at the Blazin’ M Ranch.

To register online visit: LovenFamilyRun.com

10K Run: $35

5K Run/Walk: $30

2K Run/Walk: $20 or $50 for a family of four

Additional breakfast for spectators: $8

Race start time is 8 a.m.

For more event information including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, contact NAHF Special Events at 1-877-527-5291 or email Ashley Hammarstrom Ashley.Hammarstrom@nahealth.com.

Verde Valley Equine Festival 2017 April 21-23

The annual Verde Valley Equine Festival will be held at the Verde Valley Fair Arena in Cottonwood this April. This three-day event is full of professional clinics, a colt starting competition, magnificent exhibitions, shopping, and great food. Located just south of Sedona, the VVEF takes place in a town surrounded by multiple horse communities during Arizona’s most beautiful springtime weather.

Exhibitions, training clinics, and informational sessions will take place in five different areas within the fairgrounds: two arenas, two round pens, and a “meet the expert” tent. Throughout the day you can roam from one area to another to experience all that the VVEF has to offer -- we have something happening at all five areas, all day, every day! If you want to enhance your experience even further you can head over to the website, verdevalleyequinefestival.com and sign up for one of our participation clinics. These special clinics give you AND your horse a chance to get up close and personal with some of Arizona’s leading equine experts. When it is time for a break from all the action, you and your family can enjoy browsing the many shopping vendors and pause for some great local food on site.

Whether you love watching horses, are new to the equine world, or are a seasoned trainer, the Verde Valley Equine Festival has something for you!

AARP looking for volunteers

The local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Sites are in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, Sedona and Flagstaff. The local AARP will provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low-income families.

Experience is not required, as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators and receptionists. A “wonderful way to give back to the community,” says AARP local Coordinator Bruce George.

For more information, call Pat or Bruce at 928-567-9251.