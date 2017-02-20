Story Time and the Talking Drums

Join Vusi Baba Shibambo, a South African multi-instrumentalist and international recording artist, for an evening of traditional ancestral Zulu music taking place on Saturday, February 25, 2017, 7 p.m. at Relics Restaurant.

During this performance, Shibambo will sing in English and Zulu, plus several other tribal languages including Venda, Shangaan, Xhosa, Sotho, and Pedi. The music is deeply hypnotic, healing, and mesmerizing.

Baba Shibambo grew up in South Africa during the Apartheid era. Under his mother’s tutelage, he started playing drums at an early age. Shibambo is a descendent of the Royal Shibambo Family, from the court of the Ama Zulu people in South Africa. His family was esteemed as the keepers of the skins and guardians of the tribal rhythms. In his ancestral tradition, Shibambo continues to follow this path reviving and preserving the heritage of his people through the beat of the drum.

Joining Shibambo for this performance is percussionist and story-teller, Connie Avery. Together they will share stories passed down through Shibambo’s ancestral lineage by word of mouth, all set to music.

Shibambo will also feature selections from his solo CD, African Skin on Skin, Reflections of a South African Hand Drummer. This original music, written by Shibambo, is a compilation of ancient African tribal rhythms. It blends the age-old teachings of the elders of long ago Africa with reflections of life in the Apartheid era and the personal trials of modern day life.

Tickets for the show are $10 at the door with the purchase of a dinner entree or $15 for the show only. Reservations required if dinner is desired. For reservations or information call: 928-282-1593. Relics Restaurant is located at 3235 W. 89A in West Sedona.

