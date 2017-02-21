Cottonwood man accused of leading police on chase, hitting officer with car after night of drinking

A 66-year-old Cottonwood man faces a host of criminal charges after he allegedly led officers on a chase after a night of drinking Saturday and striking one policeman with his car.

According to a news release from Detective Sergeant Tod Moore, 66-year-old John Tonemah, Cottonwood, was arrested on allegations of DUI, aggravated assault, endangerment, reckless driving, felony flight, failure to provide true identity, and criminal damage.



Moore said officers were called Saturday evening to a Cottonwood bar on a report of a drunken man falling down and not being able to get back up. “As officers arrived on scene they observed Cottonwood Fire evaluating a male on the ground and a second intoxicated male, 66-year-old Cottonwood resident John Tonemah, who was standing nearby,” Moore’s news release states. “Tonemah began to get confrontational with officers telling them he did not like anyone in uniform. During this time, the bar owner asked officers to trespass Tonemah as he was no longer welcome at the establishment. Tonemah was advised by officers to leave the bar, however he was not to drive as he appeared to be too intoxicated.”

The report states Tonemah was stumbling and holding on to chairs to keep from falling over.

Moore continued: “Officers followed Tonemah outside where they observed him get into the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers approached the vehicle and began banging on the window telling Tonemah he could not drive and to get out of the vehicle.”

Instead, Moore said Tonemah started the vehicle and pulled out of the parking lot onto Mingus Avenue where he stopped behind two other vehicles at the stop light.

“Officers pulled in behind Tonemah with their police vehicles where they activated their overhead lights and siren,” Moore explained. “Officers rushed to the driver side door and contacted Tonemah through the now open window. They ordered Tonemah to exit his vehicle but he refused. Due to Tonemah’s refusal to comply with officers; demands and obvious intoxicated state they felt the need to immediately remove him from the vehicle so he could not drive off again and endanger the public.”

Officers attempted to open the driver’s front door but found it was locked, said Moore. An officer reached through the open window and opened the driver’s door so they could physically remove Tonemah from the vehicle and take him into custody for DUI. When the officer opened the door and moved in toward Tonemah, he accelerated backward, striking the officer with the inside of the driver’s front door pushing the officer back from the vehicle.

“Officers again tried to grab Tonemah but by this time the light had changed and the traffic in front of him had moved. Tonemah accelerated his vehicle turning onto North Main Street. During this time the Dispatch Center began to receive calls from witnesses stating an officer had been struck or ran over by the vehicle,” Moore’s report stated.

Officers began to pursue Tonemah down North Main and onto North 16th Street where Tonemah began driving the wrong way on a one-way street. Officers followed Tonemah to East Franquero Lane at speeds of about 50 miles per hour in a marked 25 mph residential area. Eventually, Tonemah stopped in the driveway of his residence where he sat honking the horn, Moore explained.

“Due to the erratic behavior displayed by Tonemah, officers placed ‘Stop Sticks’ behind his rear tires in case he again decided to drive away from officers,” the report states. “Officers approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and had to forcefully remove Tonemah from the vehicle as he refused to come out of the vehicle on his own. While on the ground, Tonemah continued to resist officers as they attempted to place him into custody. Once secured, officers placed Tonemah in the rear seat of a patrol car and transported him back to the Cottonwood Police Department booking room.”

While un-cuffing Tonemah in the booking room, Moore said Tonemah again began to fight with officers stating he had a knife and made statements of hurting the officers. During the struggle to gain control of Tonemah, officers and Tonemah fell onto a bench in the booking room causing Tonemah to suffer a dislocated elbow. Tonemah was transported to VVMC where he was treated for his injury before being booked into the Yavapai County Jail.”

No officers were injured, said Moore, but one officer’s uniform was torn during the struggle.