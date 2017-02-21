Letter: Successful fund raiser for Cornville Historical Society

Editor:

The Cornville Historical Society would like to thank the community for their recent support of our annual fund raiser which was held at “Iris Spring Ranch” formerly “Rancho Bonito” on December 11, 2016. It was a beautiful sunny day and enjoyed by everyone present.

The annual “Basket Raffle” was a great success due to the generous donations by the following organizations: Verde Canyon Railroad, Blazing M, Canyon Mesa Golf Course, Coyote Trails Golf Course, Up the Creek Restaurant, Oak Creek Winery, Cornville Mercantile, Harry’s Hideaway, Javelina Leap Vineyards, Page Springs Cellars & Vineyards, Salon West, Windmill Gardens.

Also a special thank you for Ryne and Wendi Reed for sharing their beautiful location for our event. Thanks also to Alvie Self for his entertaining and Bill Alfsen (of Iris Spring Ranch) for helping the Society in so many ways.

Muffy Vallely

President

Cornville Historical Society