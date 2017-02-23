Court docket: Feb. 24, 2017

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:
(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)
Logan Roney Byers, 32, Camp Verde, Sexual Assault, Sexual Conduct with Minor, No Bond.
Joshua Frederick Bartels, 26, Cottonwood, Criminal Impersonation, Bond $5,000.
Erin Lynn Camacho, 38, Cottonwood, Promote Prison Contraband, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Bond $2,500.
Lila Veronica Enriquez, 53, Cottonwood, Promote Prison Contraband, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Tamper with Physical Evidence, Bond $10,000.
David Ross Hennerman, 33, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts), Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Marijuana, Misconduct Involving Weapons, Bond $20,000.
Paul Michael Itule, 53, Camp Verde, Burglary 3rd Degree (2 counts), Possess Burglary Tools, Theft (2 counts), Bond $5,000.
Shane Wesley Allen, 22, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Released Own Recognizance. *
Mary Grace Throckmorton, 34, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *
Scott James M. Little, 56, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *
Jeremy David Lee Ross, 29, Rimrock, Aggravated Harassment, Bond $25,000. *
Lanny Sean Cramp, 46, Cottonwood, Sexual Conduct with a Minor DV, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child DV, No Bond.
Shawn Victor Brown, 46, Sedona, Possess Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts), Sale or Transportation of Dangerous Drugs, Sell/Transport Narcotic Drugs, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug (2 counts), Bond $25,000.
Alaina Evelyn Jane Brewer, 25, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $1,000.
Dorothy Emily Scudellari, 53, Cottonwood, Promote Prison Contraband, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $1,000.
Zachary Seth Weatherbee, 31, Cottonwood, Criminal Impersonation, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $1,000.
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:
Sara Lynn Triana, 26, Cornville, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $368.95
Carlos Alberto Castellon, 23, Phoenix, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2502.62
Ryan Anthony Hauser, 29, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Extreme Influence of Alcohol w/bac 0.15 or more but less than 0.20, Bond $2598.
Anthony Vincent Brushia, 18, Missoula, MT, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $500.
Linda Mara Natalia Arce, 23, West Valley, UT, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $500.
John Dutch Verbugt, 24, Phoenix, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,663.
Jacob Allen Lewis, 22, Camp Verde, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation,13 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,813.
Nicole Denise Munoz, 37, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $666.45
Javier Larrazolo, 26, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct DV, Bond $1059.10
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:
Enrique Mosqueda-Lomeli, 59, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $587.
Ladonna Kay Marshall, 56, Sun City, Criminal Speeding, Fine: $280
Marlon Stewart Ontiveros, 42, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $787.
James Lee Dickinson, 65, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Fine: 4587.
George James Grijalva, 33, Cottonwood, Criminal Speeding, Failure to Appear, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $780.
Matthew Ray Niederkorn, 32, Rimrock, 11 months unsupervised probation, Assault per DV, Criminal Damage per DV, Disorderly Conduct per DV, must successfully complete none-violence education, No contact with victim, Fine: $1,915.
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:
Tyson Lee Wise, 30, Rimrock, Disorderly Conduct DV (3 Counts), Failure to Appear 2nd Degree, Bond: $1,500
