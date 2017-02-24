Be Fit Fit! Take It On!

Take It On!

Obstacles be damned. Take that mother on. You’ve got a goal, you’ve got a plan and you are about to execute it, step by step, just as planned. No matter what mother nature, circumstances, or your spouse throw at you.

So, the trail goes up? Bring it on! It is raining? Great, that much harder to train out! Muddy? Even better, just think of all that additional workout your legs are getting! It is all good, right???

When you pursue a fitness goal or lifestyle, it gets just that much easier if you are gritty. The grittier you are, the better! “When it comes to achieving the goals that matter most, grit trumps talent, smarts, privilege, and luck,” says researcher Paul G. Stoltz, PhD, the author of “Grit: The New Science of What It Takes to persevere, Flourish, Succeed.” “Anything worth accomplishing in life is tough. Without grit, you’ll never get there.”

With grit, you get determination, passion, perseverance, and that certain je-ne-sais-quoi stubbornness, which we need the most at Mile 30 of our (uphill) ultramarathon run in the middle of nowhere. And the good news is, you can get your grit stronger if you want! Practice, practice, practice… When things get tough, do not quit. Just pursue, one step at a time. Always forward.

People would often look at you in disbelief. Why on earth are you subjecting yourself to the daily hard training, just in order to, occasionally, toe that starting line at your respective races, be it a road or trail run, a triathlon, or a century bike ride? Are you, sort of, crazy? What is so pleasurable for you while running for the 8th hour straight, and still having some ten miles to cover before the finish line?

Well, if you are truly passionate about your fitness goal, you clearly state what you want and how to get there, you are surrounded by like-minded people, you define yourself as somebody who would succeed and does not give up, and you are ready to – yes – simply take that risk that you might fail, you might not finish, you might be forced out of the race course due to the incremental weather or your momentary state of being, you have that many more chances to succeed! You see, without risking, there is no success. Assuming that initial risk of showing up at your race, and realizing that, yes, you might DNF (Did not Finish) or maybe finish dead last, is all what you need for your success. If you are gritty, you realize; even if you finish the last, you are way better than 99.99% of the population which is asleep in their respective headquarters, while you put one foot in front of the other.

Months ago, a close friend of mine mentioned to me that it’d have been the worst nightmare to finish last. I responded right away with the comment above, about being better than the rest of us who do not dare/try/even attempt to do things some of us do. I must say, the comment took me aback to the point that I still remember it months later. If you like the person, sometimes, you wish they would not have said certain stuff…

Buy hey, you know what? No time to contemplate here, we’ve got our respective gritty goals to pursue! Bring on more wind, slush, rain and cold and let’s go for that training run! ;-)