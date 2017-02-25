38th Annual Native Plant Workshop planned April 1

Keep Sedona Beautiful presents 38th Annual Native Plant Workshop, Saturday, April 1, 8:30 am-2pm at West Sedona School.

There will be two keynote speakers-Ursula Schuch: Going Native – A Whole System Approach and Bill McDorman: What is Native? What is Invasive?

Workshop topics include — Pollinators' - not just butterflies and bees!; Native Plants of the Verde Valley and How They Were Used; Decorative Native Plants; Water Wise Landscaping; Discover the Wild Natives: Slide Show of High Desert Edible & Medicinal Plants and Compost vs. Mulch: What’s the Difference?

Advanced tickets are $25 for KSB members and $35 for the general public. Tickets purchased at the event are $35 for KSB members and $45 for the general public

Purchase tickets online at KeepSedonaBeautiful.org or contact the KSB office at 928-282-4938.

Space is limited so reserve your tickets today.