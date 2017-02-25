All American Road bike lane seeks assistance

The Verde Valley Cyclists Collection (VVCC) is working to keep the bike lane along SR 179 both clean and operational.

It is a large and expensive task for a small volunteer organization of just a few local cycling enthusiasts.

The AZ Department of Transportation is requiring the VVCC to keep the bike lanes in both directions (over 15 miles of bike lanes) swept clean of gravel and debris every 90 days.



The company that sweeps the road charges approximately $800 a quarter, totaling $3,200 every year.

This is not sustainable by just the few VVCC members and they are seeking assistance to keep the SR 179 bike lane open and available to all, residents and tourists alike.

If the bike lane is not kept clean, it collects aggregate and other debris over time and becomes unsafe for cyclists, therefore ADOT has indicated they may remove the bike lane. If you feel the bike lane should be retained in the Village, please contact the VVCC website to help: http://www.vvcc.us/