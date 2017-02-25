General plan update, Tavern Hotel on P&Z agenda

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday to review the general plan annual update and discuss the Tavern Hotel addition.

The meeting will take place at Council Chambers, located at 826 N. Main St., at 6 p.m.

General plan annual update

The Commission is set to review and make recommendations for the annual report to City Council on the status of the Cottonwood General Plan.

According to the agenda, the recommendation is to develop a model report or template that can be updated an annual basis.



The Cottonwood General Plan 2025 was adopted by the City Council on June 3, 2014, and ratified by the voters of Cottonwood on Nov. 4, 2014. As per Arizona Revised Statutes, the City planning agency shall provide an annual update to the City Council on the progress and implantation of the Plan, stated the agenda.

Tavern Hotel addition

The Commission will hear a request to modify the approval of a conditional use permit to expand the existing Tavern Hotel from 26 guest rooms to 31 guest rooms on light commercial zoned property.



The hotel is located at 904 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood.

July 18, 2016, the Commission allowed the expansion of the Tavern Hotel. According to a staff memo from that date, “the hotel is to be expanded with a new adjacent, two-story building to provide an additional 26 guest rooms, lobby, laundry facilities, beauty salon, and outdoor seating.” Property owner Jerome Properties LLC, has purchased the adjacent properties to the north of the existing hotel and has combined them into one parcel. There are a variety of mixed uses surround the property including single family homes and commercial business, the memo continued.



The applicant has decided to remove the salon section on the first floor of the hotel and would like to add an additional five hotel rooms for a total of 31 rooms, according to the agenda. There will be eight parking spaces adjacent to the alley next to the hotel - two of which will be handicap accessible - the agenda continued, and the property owner is actively working on a parking project across West Pima Street to accommodate the remaining required parking for this use.

If approved, staff recommends all original stipulations from the July 18, 2016 meeting are still adhered to, plus any additional stipulations the Commission deems necessary.

Bill Gray Plaza item tabled

The Commission will table the consideration of a zone change and design review approval of a single parcel from agricultural/residential to heavy commercial to construct a new ATV rental office and provide ATV rental services. The new business item was originally listed on the Feb. 27 agenda, but more time is needed. The Commission plans to discuss the Bill Gray Plaza development in March.