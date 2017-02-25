Jerome OK’s elevated parking structure to accommodate as many as 9 vehicles

JEROME -- An elevated parking structure has been approved in Jerome to help alleviate one of the town’s constant problems – parking.

The vehicle parking structure for tenants at an apartment building on Clark Street (also SR89A) was approved both by the Planning and Zoning Administration and Design Review Board, according to Jerome Zoning Administrator/Planner Kyle Dabney. He said it would be for about 8 or 9 vehicle spaces.

The parking structure was approved for Steve Knowlton and Nancy Robinson next to the apartment building being renovated, according to town records.

The structure was approved on a grassy area next to the apartment building and is on the same side and very close to the Haunted Hamburger, he said. It will be 20-feet high in the middle, according to documents.

The town has been struggling with enough parking for residents and tourists. It recently had a parking study conducted by Northern Arizona University engineering students and is looking at the study’s suggestions to increase parking spaces in town with current space.

The problem in Jerome is that the town is built on a hill and it’s sliding, Dabney said.

The parking structure was permitted in Knowlton’s case because it was an existing structure and he met all the construction and engineering requirements.

However, any new structure built on land in Jerome must have a parking spot, he said. This is not always possible with houses built on sides of hills.

“The drainage was fantastic, the way he did that,” Dabney said referring to Knowlton’s designs He went through everything he was supposed to go through, as he always does.”

Dabney said that Knowlton didn’t actually have to provide parking for his tenants because his building was in a commercial zone and because it was established before the zoning ordinance requiring parking spaces was written, Dabney said.



However, Dabney said Knowlton indicated that he wanted to provide the parking because of Jerome’s parking problems.