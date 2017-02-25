Mingus board holds meet-and-greet Monday with superintendent finalists

COTTONWOOD – From 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, the public will have a chance to meet each of four finalists to become Mingus Union High School District’s next superintendent.

The public forum, to be held in the school’s cafeteria, will allow Dr. Margaret Crespo of Loveland, Colorado; Dr. Penny Hargrove of Hiawatha, Kansas; Dr. Justin Roberson of Flagstaff; and Todd Peterson of Whiteriver to ask questions of the public – and to better understand the district they may serve.

Earlier that day, the candidates will learn about both the school district and the community as they will take part in a full-day interview process by the district’s governing board.

Finalists will also interview with a committee comprised of district staff, community members and a Mingus Union High School student, as well as meet with district office employees and take a tour of the Mingus Union High School campus, which will be conducted by student leaders.

Currently chief academic officer with the Thompson School District in Loveland, Dr. Crespo earner her Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy and is biliterate in both English and Spanish.

Dr. Hargrove is superintendent of Hiawatha Public Schools, a district with an enrollment of 950 students. Dr. Hargrove has her Doctorate in Educational Leadership.

Currently principal with the Tuba City Unified School District, Dr. Roberson also has his Doctorate in Educational Leadership and received the Extraordinary Commitment to Education in Arizona Award in March 2014.

Serving as the Human Resources director of the Whiteriver Unified School District, Peterson has his Master’s degree in Educational Administration and is a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America.

Monday’s meet and greet is an opportunity for community members to provide feedback to the district governing board for consideration.

Whoever the district’s governing selects as its next superintendent will replace Interim Superintendent Dr. Jack Keegan, who earlier this month replaced former Interim Superintendent Eric Harmon.

Harmon replaced Dr. Paul Tighe, who on July 1 became superintendent at Saddle Mountain Unified School District.

