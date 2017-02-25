New fire marshal to serve Sedona District

Jon Davis, previous Deputy Fire Marshal, is the new Fire Marshal.

Jon began his Fire Service career in 1985 as a “sleeper” (Reserve) with the Lebanon Fire District in Oregon and was hired full time in 1988 as an Engineer/Paramedic.

He spent the first 21 years in suppression, and in 2006, he crossed over to the prevention side.

He retired from the Lebanon Fire District in October, 2016.

On a personal note, Jon is married to Machelle, his wife of 27 years, and they have a grown son, Hayden, who is following in his father’s footsteps into the fire service.