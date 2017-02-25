Participating wineries set to go for 16th annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival

CAMP VERDE –The Town of Camp Verde and its partners are pleased to announce that the 2017 Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, March 18 and 19. Come taste the region’s award-winning wines, race your canoe or kayak, and celebrate the rich agricultural history, as well as the rich and ancient cultural heritage of Arizona’s Verde Valley.

Pecan and Wine Festival: Featuring winetasting from a dozen or more of the valley’s premiere wineries along with 60-plus food and craft vendors, .

Verde Valley Archaeology Fair: Hosted by the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, this popular family event includes activities surrounding Arizona State Parks’ Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month, the International Archaeology Film Festival and the Festival of American Indian Art.

Verde River Runoff Canoe and Kayak Race: A ten-mile race open to competitive boaters as well as pleasure boaters.

Fort Verde State Historic Park is right next-door and will be sponsoring a Pecan Pie Contest and Vintage baseball.

Participating Wineries

Pillsbury Wine Company

Clear Creek Vineyard and Winery

Cellar 433

Gallifant Cellars

Arizona Stronghold Vineyards

Chateau Tumbleweed

48 Wineworks

Caduceus Cellars

Alcantara Vineyards

Southwest Wine Center (Yavapai College)

Pierce Wines Arizona

Page Springs Cellars

Prescott Winery

Burning Tree Cellars

If You Go ...

What: 16th annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, which includes the Verde Valley’s largest wine tasting, Verde River Runoff Canoe and Kayak Race and the Verde Valley Archaeology Fair

Where: In beautiful and historic Downtown Camp Verde, AZ, at the corner of Main Street and Hollamon Street. Race launches form White Bridge River Access Point

When: Saturday, March 18 (10 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday March 19 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), 2017

Cost: Free admission. Charges apply to wine tasting and race entries.