It was a perfect Valentine's Day evening, combining a romantic pre-theater dinner at J Wine Bistro with the classic live-theater production of "Love Letters”, staged in the Collective’s upstairs great room. Yes, in the Village! Not for some time have we been able to enjoy live theater in our town, and many feel that a great loss. Now, the Emerson Theater Collaborative has come to Sedona. Here the playful cast celebrate their success. As the Emerson Theater Collaborative plans to stage more productions in the Village in the future, stay tuned to the Villager for dates and times.
