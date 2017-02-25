Raven's Call Healing center opens in Village of Oak Creek

Lori Lané announced the opening of Raven’s Call Healing Center overlooking Bell Rock at 25 Bell Rock Plaza, Suite A in Sedona. This full-service healing center, the only one of its kind in the Village of Oak Creek, provides massage, Reiki, sound healing and spiritual workshops and classes.

Raven’s Call Healing Center has been a dream and driving force in Lori’s journey for the past seven years. She began scouting this space five years ago, but it wasn’t until recently that the opportunity became available to lease the space. Her dream has now fully manifested into a powerful Healing Center serving the residents and tourists in the community by providing piece of mind, spiritual well being and stress reduction. The Center is open by appointment only and visitors can call to make an appointment for services or to sign up for the workshops and classes offered with over 40 different spiritual teachers and coaches experienced in the arts of self-healing and spiritual health and wellness. Lori Lané LMT has been a “Healing Facilitator” for the past 10 years. She is a Certified Vibrational Sound Coach and an Access Conscious Bars Practitioner, Spiritual Healer and Reiki Master. Lori is a master of Sound Healing, Access Consciousness Bars, Deep Tissue, Sports Massage, Hot Stones and Spa Treatments. Her private practice gives her the opportunity to teach her craft to self-¬healing seekers. For more information on attending a workshop or becoming a teacher, healer or massage therapist at Raven’s Call Healing Center, call 928-202-1179 or visit www.RavensCallinc.com