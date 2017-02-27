1st Saturday means it’s Art Walk weekend in Jerome

The Jerome Art Walk keeps its momentum going on March 4th, approaching the spring season with more artistic energy and wonderful talent than ever before.

Every first Saturday, the creative community of Jerome is pleased to host an evening of art, music and entertainment with open studios and galleries displaying local, regional and national artistic treasures.

New members have joined the group and are planning special events throughout the town on March 4th from 5-8 p.m. At the UVX Building, new member The Wicked City Brew with 12 craft beers on tap will be showing local art and new member Jan Bruso will host her grand opening of The Funky Side Studio. Stop by Made in Jerome Pottery for beautiful ceramics and live music by Dave Hall and friends.

The Mine Café will host live music from 5 to 8. At the end of the night, make your way to The Spirit Room for The Johnny Lingo Trio. A free shuttle runs during the event. Restaurants will offer delightful meals and charming lodging choices abound for a delightful nights stay for those who might enjoy making a weekend of it.

The Funky Side Studio is coming to Jerome! Artist Jan A. Bruso is moving her Sedona art and tattoo studio to Jerome. The Grand Opening is the evening of Jerome’s Art Walk. Saturday, March 4th, 5-8 p.m., On the patio, there will be live music, pizza & beverages. The location is in the UVX Building, 403 Clark Street - B4, sharing the patio with Smokin Jerome’s.

Bruso paints her bright whimsical designs on mostly canvas & skin. She has been known to paint on any thing else she can get her hands on. Other pieces that hang in her studio are on wood, guitars and cow skulls. Her style is colorful pop art with a swirly flare. Her work is very distinct and all her work has a graphic design vibe as all her images are outlined in black. This is her signature touch.

The studio is filled with painting of chapels, twisted trees, cats, dogs, her crazy fish characters and more. “My specialty is pet portraits, I am constantly working on commission pieces”. People order gifts for others, themselves, memorial pieces. She works closely with rescue facilities.

Bruso started selling professionally in 2003 with a series of shows in Boston, then here in AZ. Bruso sells in local wine tasting rooms AZ Stronghold & Page Springs Vineyard gift shop, The Bordello of Jerome, Hilltop Deli, Wicked City Brew and other locations

Bruso will continue to do shows on location including local venues and traveling to Boston, San Diego & New Orleans. She will also be hosting paint along parties in her studio as well as at Page Spring Vineyard starting at the end of March. Details coming soon on her website. “I started tattooing in 2009, people kept asking for my work designed into tattoos. I opened the Funky Studio 4 years ago in Sedona. After residing in Jerome for over a year, I have just moved my business up to Jerome as of this month. I am very grateful to be part of a supportive art community. All kinds of excitement is being planned for the studio patio for this years Jerome Art Walk.” www.RetroArtByJan.com

Stop into Adrift in the Old Jerome High School, Room A304 to experience the vitality and beauty found in desert wood. Enchanted wands, various woods, crystals, gems and a bit o sparkly gold, assembled for their magical power. Still sticks sanded, oiled and crafted to be held in your hand.

Spring is a time for the new and the more than thirty local artists at Zen Mountain Gallery have been busy producing new work. The gallery has new pottery from Luna Patterson, Laura Pokorny and Elizabeth Bonzani. New jewelry from Komala Rohde and Nancy Bihler. New glass work from Susan Moody and much, much more. March Art Walk will be a great time to stop by for a glass of wine and find something new for yourself at Zen Mountain Gallery.

Suzen Brackell will open her new show at The Jerome Artist’s Cooperative on March 4th. “The Joy of Sewing” features beautiful textile designs by this talented artist. Like many who first became acquainted with a needle and thread in early school years, Brackell was introduced to her first sewing machine in her hometown of Windsor, Ontario in the 7th grade; she put her foot to the peddle, set the flywheel spinning and never looked back! Suzen specializes in custom work that is individually personalized “Just for You” and will guarantee a perfect fit. She is celebrating opening night of her “50 Joyful Years” with a Special $50 sale on many of her normally higher priced items, and will be available to answer questions and take names for custom orders. Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery is open daily 10-6. The show runs through thru May 3.

Spring is here and Pura Vida Gallery will celebrate the season with new garden art. New rock and steel garden sculptures from Sea Stones Studio will grace the garden, as well as many elegant herons and duck stone sculptures. Join Pura Vida Gallery on the evening of the Jerome Art Walk for champagne and chocolates and a toast to Spring!

As we put winter to behind us, and that special Arizona light comes out to play this Spring, colors are starting to look better and better at Yester Day’s Fine Art Gallery, where multi-colored sales tags might catch one’s eye, too! A rainbow of colors found in the gallery’s oils, watercolors and colored pencil images have been hand-picked for discounts by “Yester Day.” A remnant spirit of mining days, Yester Day, who worked in the darkness of the mines all those years, now thinks colors—especially those found in fine art--should really be shared, enjoyed, and embraced (along with the refreshments!). Join us, then, as we anticipate the Vernal Equinox at our brightening gallery, located at 509 Main Street in the lower Jerome art district.

Gallery 527 features new classic Rock and Roll photos by Larry Hulst of Colorado Springs. His show ‘Front Row Center’ just opened at The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and will run through May with 100 images of iconic musicians of our time. Stop by to browse through the Gallery 527 collection. Join the talented group of local artists for an evening for art, food and beverage and, of course, great conversation during this lively evening in Jerome. For more information about Jerome Art Walk, contact Donna at 928.301.3004.