Adalia Tara to perform at Creekside Coffee

Adalia Tara returns to perform a free concert on Saturday, March 4th, at Creekside Coffee from 7 to 9 pm. In addition to the release of her new album, Adalia has recently been traveling across the Southwest, at work filming a new music video. Her previous music video “Release Me” premiered last year at a Sedona Film Festival event and has won numerous awards at film festivals across the country.

Adalia will perform a compelling mix of her own original songs, and timeless standards, and will be accompanied by virtuoso pianist David Vincent Mills on keyboards and Mark Rownd on drums. David’s musical influences include traditional jazz, as well as the idiom of jazz-funk. David has performed at major jazz festivals such as Montreux and the Playboy Jazz Festival, and his album “Underneath” is an eclectic offering of jazz funk instrumentals. On drums, Mark plays with a melodic approach to percussion. Also a composer and recording artist, his albums continue to receive airplay on commercial and public radio.

Creekside is located at 251 SR 179, near Tlaquepaque in the uptown area.