COTTONWOOD -- Another week of fun nightlife, music and entertainment at Main Stage in Cottonwood.

Friday, March 3 local favorite DJ ill.Ego will host his monthly First Fridays dance party at Main Stage. Each month Main Stage celebrates their tagline, “music, art, community” with a dance celebration emceed by local favorite DJ ill.Ego. The evening is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, see an appearance by local favorites The Invincible Grins. Self-described “funky, folk music,” the band delivers an eclectic and electric performance which has been earning them fans and accolades throughout Arizona for the five years. Always delivering a party, the band is sure to get the crowd dancing and enjoying some unique, energetic rock n’ roll.

The show is free and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host RedBear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bongo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7pm. The venue is closed on Sundays until the return of the NFL season in the fall.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays 10 a.m.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.