Human nature explored at Greg Lawson Galleries

The March exhibition at Greg Lawson’s Passion for Place gallery features an exploration of the natural side of humanity: Creativity. ”Human Nature” is the theme of a show that focuses on creativity in the realms of art and architecture. A First Friday gallery reception with the artist is scheduled for Friday March 3rd from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

The first images ever captured on film by Greg Lawson over five decades ago were of New York City architectural elements. Though he is better known for his work in the natural world, Lawson says: “It is natural for us to, contemplate, speculate, engineer and try our hand at building. Like other earthlings, we build nests, dams, social centers, cities and highways. In doing so, our inherent gifts for plotting, planning, designing and engineering give us an edge and we’re always using it to our advantage.”

The current exhibition includes such man-made marvels as the oldest monument in existence, the tallest human engineered architectural creation on earth and the interiors and exteriors of manmade global creations from seaside to city and mountain to desert.



Arizona sites featured in the showcase include evidences of ancestral pueblo communities as well as the oldest extant European architecture in the state.

All still-camera formats are represented in the galleries’ more than 350 images and Lawson’s art productions literally cover the globe as they decorate walls of homes and businesses on six continents.

Greg Lawson’s Passion for Place gallery is located at 2679 West State Route 89A on the south side of the Harmony Drive intersection. Contact the gallery at 928.202.0340 and online at www.GregLawson.com