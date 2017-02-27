Grandaddy – Last Place

Columbia Records Group

Last Place, is the new album from Grandaddy: Jason Lyte (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Kevin Garcia (bass guitar), Aaron Burtch (drums), Jim Fairchild (guitar), and Tim Dreyden (keyboards).

The band formed in Modesto, CA in 1992, and after four albums disbanded in 2006. Jason Lytle relocated to Montana, where he happily made two solo albums, and reconnected with the natural world around him.

Eventually, though, life uprooted him again, taking him to Portland, Oregon until he eventually returned to his former home of Modesto.

Tracks include: Way We Won’t, Brush with the Wild, Evermore, The Boat is in the Barn, Chek Injin, That’s What You Get for Gettin’ Outta Bed, Jed the 4th.

Minus the Bear – Voids

Suicide Squeeze Records

On their sixth album VOIDS, album opener “Last Kiss” immediately establishes the band’s renewed fervor.

An appropriately dizzying guitar line plunges into a propulsive groove before the chorus unfolds into a multi-tiered pop chorus.

From there the album flows into “Give & Take,” a tightly wound exercise in syncopation that recalls the celebratory pulse of early Bear classics like “Fine + 2 Pts” while exploring new textures and timbres.

Tracks include: Call the Cops, What About the Boat?, Tame Beasts, Last Kiss, Give & Take, Invisible, Robotic Heart, Lighthouse.

Sleaford Mods – English Tapas

Rough Trade

“Undoubtedly, absolutely, definitely the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band.” – Iggy Pop Call them minimalist agit-rock, beat-based political punk, or…don’t, but what you can’t call Sleaford Mods is half-arsed.

They’re aggressive, abrasive, and unabashed in their lyrical support for England’s working class and in railing against the oligarchs who deny people their basic human and civil rights.

Tracks include: Moptop, Messy Anywhere, Time Sands, I Feel So Wrong.

Temples – Volcano

Fat Possum

Temples’ second album, titled ‘Volcano’ follows 2014’s critically acclaimed debut ‘Sun Structures.’

‘Volcano’ was self produced by James Edward Bagshaw & recorded at the bands home studio.

Tracks include: Certainty, All Join In, (I Want to Be Your) Mirror, Oh the Saviour, Born into the Sunset, How Would You Like to Go?, Open Air, In My Pocket, Celebration, Mystery of Pop, Roman Godlike Man, Strange or Be Forgotten.