Sewing with Suzen: 50 Joyful Years

In the final scene of Gone with the Wind, the besieged heroine, Scarlett O’Hara rips the lush green velvet curtains from the drawing room windows of her beloved Tara, and (with the help of her faithful maid), creates a dress “fit for a queen.”

For Jerome Artist Co-op fashion designer, Suzen Brackell, her favorite film moment was a motivating factor in what has turned into an amazing, productive 50-year career as a seamstress and free-wheeling designer of a unique line of ”Wearable Art for the Ageless Goddess.”

She, fellow Jerome Artists Co-op members and popular, toe-tappin’ local music group, Christy and Friends will ‘joyously’ host the March 4th Art walk and opening night of her 2 month exhibition.

Like many who first became acquainted with a needle and thread in early school years, Suzen was introduced to her first sewing machine in her hometown of Windsor, Ontario in the 7th grade; she put her foot to the peddle, set the flywheel spinning and never looked back! At a young age, she was asked by her friends and family who greatly admired her clothing- to sew for them, but to their great disappointment, she would reply, “My clothes are just for me!” The seamstress continued to develop, design and hone her craft until after her daughters were born, and only then did she decide it was time to share her gift with the world.

Suzen describes herself as a “cloth artist,” a fabric sculptress who carves and shapes unique designs from material that is fun and easy care, wrinkle-free and always pre-shrunk to hold its form.

The tops, dresses, jackets and scarves are a blend of chic and whimsy-casually elegant and subtly sensual. She playfully enhance her pieces with tiny loops of stitched thread, intentionally frayed edges, and carefully tied lengths of sculpted cloth strips.

Her wearable art ‘one size fits most’ garments can be found in every color of the fabric palette- including rare vintage finds, and while she often uses natural fibers, she confesses, “The fabric content is not as important as the comfort, feel and flow of the fabric itself.”

Suzen specializes in custom work that is individually personalized “Just For You” and will guarantee a perfect fit. She is celebrating opening night of her “50 Joyful Years” with a Special $50 sale on many of her normally higher priced items, and will be available to answer questions and take names for custom orders.

First Saturday Art Walk and opening night festivities: March 4th from 5-8pm in the old Jerome Hotel, 502 Main Street, Jerome, AZ 86331 Open Daily 10-6

Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery (928) 639-4276 www.jeromecoop.com